Wales has worst workforce mental health in UK

Mark Mansfield

More than a quarter of workers in Wales are experiencing poor mental health, with new research finding they are faring worse than anywhere else in the UK.

A report by the Mental Health Foundation estimates 26.2% of people in employment in Wales – around 372,000 workers – are experiencing poor mental health.

That proportion has almost doubled from 14.1% in 2009/10, representing an increase of around 183,000 workers.

The research also found Wales performed worse than the UK average across a series of measures covering mental health, job satisfaction and financial wellbeing.

Around 19.1% of workers in Wales – approximately 273,000 people – reported being unhappy or stressed in their jobs.

Almost half – 48.9% – were dissatisfied with their income, compared with a UK average of 42.7%.

The figure for Wales has risen sharply from 36.2% just three years earlier.

The proportion of Welsh workers reporting that they were struggling financially has also almost doubled, increasing from 5.7% to 10.6%.

The Mental Health Foundation said Wales had the poorest results of the four UK nations across all four measures it examined.

Catherine Razzell, Director of the Foundation in Wales, said: “Work can and should be a source of purpose, connection and financial security, all of which protect our mental health.

“But these findings show that for too many people in Wales, work is instead becoming a source of stress and insecurity.

“The sharp rise in poor mental health among workers is deeply concerning, particularly alongside growing dissatisfaction with income and financial strain.”

The report argues that the figures should be considered alongside wider problems in the Welsh labour market.

For the year ending December 2025, the employment rate in Wales stood at 72.5%, compared with 75.5% across the UK.

Economic inactivity was also higher, at 24% compared with a UK rate of 20.9%.

The foundation says improving mental health at work could therefore have benefits beyond individual employees by helping more people remain in employment and supporting the Welsh economy.

It is calling for childcare to be treated as part of Wales’ economic infrastructure, arguing that affordable and accessible provision could help parents enter and remain in employment.

The report also recommends closer integration between employment support and health and wellbeing services, alongside greater help for employers to prevent mental health problems developing at work.

It calls for continued investment in the Healthy Working Wales programme and measures to encourage employers to improve workplace practices.

Ms Razzell said: “Good work is good for mental health, but only when people have security, fair pay, supportive workplaces and the ability to balance work with the rest of their lives.

“We need action that recognises the relationship between employment, financial security and mental health, rather than treating them as separate issues.”

Household study

The findings are based on analysis of Understanding Society, a long-running UK household study involving around 40,000 households.

The analysis included 1,028 employed people in Wales and compared the latest available results with earlier years to examine changes over time.

Responding to the report, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to improving the mental health and well-being of workers across Wales.

“Our In-Work Support Service provides access to occupational support for people with mental and physical health conditions and has supported almost 13,000 people and over 500 businesses in improving workplace wellbeing practices, policies and guidance since April 2023.

“The Healthy Working Wales programme, led by Public Health Wales, also offers resources and guidance on workplace wellbeing, while our Disabled People’s Employment Champions work with employers to support inclusive recruitment and working practices.”

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