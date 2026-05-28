Wales heatwave underscores urgent warning: UK built for a climate that no longer exists’

Nation Cymru staff

As high temperatures continue to impact Wales, climate experts and campaigners are warning that Wales and the wider UK are dangerously unprepared for escalating climate impacts, as a landmark report states the UK is “built for a climate that no longer exists.”

The urgent call from the Climate Change Committee, which makes clear that climate change is already undermining the UK’s security and prosperity, with impacts set to intensify rapidly in the coming decades.

Bethan Sayed: Head of Politics at Climate Cymru said: “The message is clear: Wales cannot afford to wait. We are already living with the impacts of a climate our infrastructure were never designed for, and things are only going to get worse.

“Our farmers are on the frontline, facing drought, flooding, and growing uncertainty about what they can produce. At the same time, our towns and cities are not prepared for the levels of heat we are heading towards, putting lives at risk, especially among the most vulnerable.

“We know what needs to be done, from climate-resilient farming and water security to redesigning our communities to cope with heat and flooding. Across Wales, local groups are already taking action to try and protect themselves, but the question remains, will governments act wit the urgency this moment demands?”

“Delaying action will cost far more in lives, livelihoods, and public finances than investing now to protect people and build resilience.”

The Climate Change Committee has warned that by 2050 the UK will face significantly more extreme climate conditions unless urgent action is taken.

Key risks include:

Up to 92% of homes overheating during severe heatwaves

River flows increasing by up to 45%, raising flood risk

Summer droughts leading to water shortages of over five billion litres per day

For Wales, these risks are already being felt. Farmers are grappling with unpredictable weather, crop losses, and rising costs, while communities face growing exposure to floods, heatwaves, and water scarcity.

Despite mounting evidence about the impacts of climate change, adaptation efforts are not keeping pace with the scale of the crisis. Experts warn that without immediate action, Wales risks locking in avoidable damage to infrastructure, food systems, and public health.

The CCC is clear that the UK must prepare for at least 2°C of global heating by 2050, with the possibility of 4°C by the end of the century still on the table , requiring urgent, large-scale investment in resilience across all sectors.