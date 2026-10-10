Wales’ historic sites contribute £738m a year to economy, new research finds

New research has revealed that Wales’ historic buildings, monuments and heritage sites contribute more than £738 million to the economy each year and support nearly 18,000 jobs across the country.

The new research, published today [Friday 9 October], examined historic sites, museums, parks, landscapes and heritage organisations across Wales — known as the ‘historic environment — and the economic, social and wider value they generate.

Carried out independently by AMION for Cadw, the Welsh Government’s service which cares for some of the country’s historic places, the study also estimated that there are more than 13 million visits made annually to historic sites and accredited museums.

In terms of social value, the study found that the sector generates more than £107 million through volunteering, visits, education and community engagement.

Across Wales, volunteers contribute more than 902,000 hours to heritage annually, generating an estimated £9.8 million in wellbeing value.

Additionally, the research found that people value Wales’ historic places even if they never visit them, with many taking pride in knowing they are being preserved.

It also highlighted efforts to make heritage sites more accessible, including Cadw’s £1 entry scheme for people receiving Universal Credit, which has attracted many first-time visitors.

The Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, said: “This research confirms what many of us have long believed; that our historic environment is not a luxury or an afterthought, but a vital part of what makes Wales strong, distinctive and connected.

“This evidence reinforces that heritage and culture alike should be treated as part of Wales’ national infrastructure, alongside other essential networks.”

The report also notes that these benefits depend on continued investment and participation, with climate pressures, skills shortages, and maintenance challenges all posing risks to the historic environment.

Dr Kate Roberts, Chief Executive of Cadw, said: “This study gives us a clear and compelling picture of the true scale of heritage’s contribution to Wales.

“Caring for our heritage is not just about preserving castles and monuments, it is about the jobs they support, the volunteers who give their time, and the pride that communities take in their local history.”

This autumn, the Welsh Government is calling for evidence to help shape its new Culture and Sport Strategy for Wales, which will set out a 10-year vision for culture, heritage, the arts, creative industries, sport and physical activity.

Individuals, communities and organisations are being invited to share their views on culture and sport in Wales to help shape the new strategy and identify what needs to be done to improve both sectors.

The study used a mixed-methods approach combining organisational data collection, Museum Spotlight Survey 2024 data, engagement with more than 40 stakeholders, contingent valuation surveys, economic impact modelling and qualitative case study evidence. Evidence primarily relates to 2024/25, with all monetary values reported in 2026/27 prices.

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