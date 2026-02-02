Wales’ inspection model to help shape Kenya’s education reforms

Senior Kenyan education officials have visited Wales, meeting with politicians and visiting schools, to learn how the country inspects and improves educational facilities.

The week-long visit (25–31 January) as part of a partnership led by the British Council brought together delegates from Kenya’s Ministry of Education and Teacher Service Commission with Estyn, the Welsh Government, local authorities, and school leaders.

The programme offered a view of Wales’ approach to school inspection, from national policy to local authority oversight to school-level practice.

Kenya is reviewing its National Education Quality Assurance and Standards Framework following recommendations from a presidential working group on education reform. Lessons from Wales are expected to inform that process.

Speaking about the visit, Ruth Cocks, Director, British Council Wales, said: “Wales has a strong and distinctive story to tell about how inspection can support improvement, professionalism and equity across an entire education system.

“This programme was designed to be practical and hands-on, connecting Kenyan education leaders directly with Welsh inspectors and policy makers.

“By opening our doors to international partners like Kenya, we’re not only sharing Welsh expertise, we’re also building lasting relationships that strengthen education globally.

“This exchange shows how Wales can act as a confident, outward-looking nation, contributing practical solutions to shared challenges in education.”

The delegation visited a range of schools across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan, including Fitzalan High School in Leckwith, Stanwell School in Penarth, Ysgol Gymraeg Dewi Sant in Llantwit Major, and Hywel Dda Primary School in Cardiff.

At each school, delegates met with school leaders to discuss local approaches to quality assurance, leadership, and school management within the Welsh education system.

Delegates also visited Estyn, Wales’ education and training inspectorate, where they explored inspection frameworks, the use of data in decision-making, and professional standards for inspectors.

Owen Evans, the Chief Inspector of Education and Training in Wales, said: “The dialogue with Kenya’s delegation reinforced the value of international collaboration. By sharing practice and reflecting together, inspection systems can better support improvement and positive outcomes for learners.”

Kenya’s education system serves millions of learners, making effective quality assurance central to accountability, equity, and learning outcomes.

The Kenyan government is recruiting additional quality assurance officers who will benefit from insights gained during the visit.

Ambassador Prof. Julius Bitok, Principal Secretary, State Department of Basic Education Kenya, said: “Quality assurance sits at the centre of Kenya’s Education Reform; it informs decisions which shape pedagogy, curriculum alignment with national priorities, and ultimately learning outcomes.

“As a government, we are recruiting and inducting more Quality Assurance and standards officers who will benefit greatly from the outcomes of this study visit to Wales.”

The programme will continue after the visit, with follow-up workshops and a planned national conference in Kenya later this year to help apply lessons from Wales to local education reforms.