Wales invited to observe minute’s silence to mark 60th anniversary of Aberfan tragedy

The First Minister will lead the Welsh nation in a moment of reflection on 21 October to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan tragedy.

Rhun ap Iorwerth will be present at the official remembrance event in Aberfan, where the tragic collapse of a colliery spoil tip in 1966 claimed the lives of 144 people, including 116 children.

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams MS, Aberfan Trustees and other community representatives will also be in attendance.

The Welsh Government will mark the anniversary with a minute’s silence for staff across its estate, and organisations across Wales have also been invited to consider observing the minute’s silence at 9.15am, the time of the disaster.

Reflecting on the forthcoming anniversary, the First Minister said: “The tragedy of Aberfan continues to echo down the decades. The community was devastated by the events of October 21 1966, but it continues to resonate deeply across Wales, the wider United Kingdom, and indeed across the world.

“The impact is reflected in the memorial gardens across Wales, not just in Aberfan, but also in places like Menai Bridge where people commemorated all those who died at Aberfan, as well as all of those whose lives were changed forever in that moment.

“The forthcoming 60th anniversary is an opportunity for Wales to honour the memory of those who were lost. I invite organisations across Wales to consider observing a minute of silence at 9.15am to reflect on the events of sixty years ago, and to do so in a way that is relevant and appropriate to them.”

Amgueddfa Cymru will also mark the anniversary with a programme of exhibitions, oral histories, learning resources and creative work.

Displays will open at Big Pit National Coal Museum and St Fagans National Museum of History from 1 October, featuring personal belongings and memories connected to those affected by the disaster.

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