‘Wales is for Sale’: Fears for 113 acres of rolling land heading to auction in Birmingham next month

Stephen Price

Communities straddling a parcel of 113 acres of historic ‘rolling land’ at the gateway to a Welsh national park which is heading to auction in Birmingham next month have shared their hopes that the land will be bought for the benefit of local people and nature.

The ‘rare’ listing of approximately 113 acres of rolling land between Brynmawr and the UNESCO World Heritage town of Blaenavon includes registered common land and is sold subject to the existing common land rights. A well-maintained cycle path runs alongside part of the boundary.

The land is being sold by Auction House, Birmingham which is based in Walsall.

The site which connects the two large towns in Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen sits above the Clydach Gorge, with panoramic views as far as the Sugarloaf and Ysgyryd Fawr, with the listing describing its “Stunning panoramic views across the surrounding landscape.”

The area is described as: “Historic land, largely undisturbed since medieval times, with notable biodiversity, geology and prehistoric interest. A rare chance to own a substantial piece of Welsh heritage landscape.”

According to the listing, “the land may suit buyers looking for a long-term amenity or conservation holding, and could offer income from sporting or grazing rights, subject to the existing common rights.”

Overlooking the correct term for the national park – Bannau Brycheiniog – it adds that: “the land sits at the gateway to the South Wales Valleys, within the Blaenavon Industrial Landscape World Heritage Site and partly within the Brecon Beacons National Park(sic.)

“It’s close to Big Pit National Coal Museum, Blaenavon Ironworks and the Heritage Railway, and the area is popular with walkers, cyclists and mountain bikers.

Many locals were only made aware of the sale over the weekend, when a post appeared in a local Facebook group, with a concerned community member questioning if it might mean the end to public access.

Other shared their fears that the site might end up being used for shooting, commercial planting of non-native trees or wind turbines.

Alongside some photos and the Rightmove listing, the anonymous poster shared: “113 acres of rolling land between Brynmawr and Blaenavon coming up for auction soon. Guide Price 100k! Would be lovely if someone local bought it and gave it back to the community or did something environmental with it – especially after the fires this year. Imagine this being community-owned – anyone got any ideas how we could do this!?”

Their post was then shared to a smaller local Facebook group, where interaction grew steadily over Sunday evening.

One commenter asked: “Are there any local businesses that would be able to bid for the land now, then we arrange a community buy-back? This is a poor community but I’m sure there must be someone. Capel Rhondda did it for a chapel, why can’t Brynmawr and Blaenavon unite for this cause?”

Another added: “After the fires nearby this year, this land needs to go to the right person who can help wildlife, plant trees, restore peatland etc.”

One said: “How about that local charity Stump Up for Trees buys it for Nature Restoration? This is right up their street. We’re facing a nature emergency right now, this could offer so much potential and would have unanimous community backing. Imagine the beechwood in Clydach stretching back up to its old reaches and the impact this would have on wildlife and our mental health to have it on our doorsteps”

Another added simply: “We love to use the term Wales is Not For Sale but this just goes to show that if your pockets are deep enough, it’s yours for the taking and Wales is, in fact, very much for sale.

“The Welsh Government should buy this and give it back to the people of Wales. They were happy to drop over £4.25 million for the Green Man’s Gilestone Farm in Powys, this isn’t even a fraction of that.

“Imagine the community schemes, the nature schemes, the opportunities for regeneration. But no, watch someone from Birmingham pick it up for less than the price of a council house there.”

Bidding opens on 9 Nov 2026 at 1pm and is scheduled to end the following day (10 Nov 2026) at 11.18am

The Land Registry title number is CYM682569. View the listing in full at Rightmove and Auction House Birmingham and Black Country.

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