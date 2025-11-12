‘Wales is my number one priority,’ says Green Party leader Zack Polanski
Green Party leader Zack Polanski has said winning seats in next year’s Senedd election is his “number one priority”, declaring that the party is ready to make a historic breakthrough in Wales.
Speaking to ITV Wales’ Sharp End, Mr Polanski said the Greens are “listening to the people of Wales” and have ambitious plans ahead of the 2026 election.
“Winning one seat in the Senedd would be a huge achievement because we’ve never had Green representation before,” he said. “But when I look at what’s happening in the Wales Green Party, I think that would actually be unambitious at this point. We’ve more than doubled our membership in England and Wales — but in Wales, we’ve tripled it.”
The Greens have never won a seat in the Senedd, but their support has been steadily increasing. A recent ITV Cymru Wales poll showed the party’s popularity continuing to grow, particularly among younger and environmentally conscious voters.
Mr Polanski said he believes the next election could be “transformative” for the party in Wales.
“Winning two or even three Senedd seats would not only be a major breakthrough for the Welsh Green Party, but also a significant opportunity for the people of Wales,” he said.
Since becoming leader earlier this year, Mr Polanski has emphasised his commitment to strengthening the Welsh branch of the party, describing Wales as “at the heart of our future success”.
Independence
He also reiterated his personal support for Welsh independence, arguing that successive Westminster governments have “neglected” Wales.
“It’s never about lecturing people, certainly not as a politician based in London, about what’s best for the people of Wales,” he said.
“People here tell me they feel the Senedd doesn’t have enough powers, that too many decisions are still being made in Westminster. For decades now, we’ve seen poor people in Wales get poorer and the gap between rich and poor getting bigger.”
While stressing that independence is “a decision for the people of Wales”, Mr Polanski said greater self-determination could help tackle inequality and environmental challenges more effectively.
“I believe the best way to serve people is for Wales to have independence — but that’s a choice for the Welsh people,” he said.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The Greens are likely to capture a lot of support from previous Labour voters from the Corbyn era. Plaid need to stress their home-grown credentials to stay the obvious progressive choice.
So another party to add to the list of those that want to mine our votes in order to realise their ambitions in England.
Yes, so obviously opportunistic. Both the Greens and Reform will likely get votes based on fantasy promises.
Too much wrong with the greens for my money.
Be interesting to see what they get.
The frustration and bitterness at parochial Welsh views of the world in TH Parry-Williams’ poem ‘Hon’ comes to mind.
The Welsh Green Party must work in alliance with the established party of Wales: Plaid Cymru to overcome colonialism from the external threat of Reform UK and their imperialists and to build the institutions we need as an independent nation.
It is in the interests of both our parties and the future of Cymru Wales.
Without preference voting a vote for the Greens is a vote for Reform in May.
From some of the comments, I just want to say that Plaid are not entitled to demand Green votes.
For some of us Plaid’s support of nuclear, the royals, conservative views on farming, fox hunting and Welsh purity tests from some of their supporters is a big turn off.
Yes, there is a lot in common beyond that and in the new system a strong Green vote would be good for Plaid as it provides a more aligned potential partner for Government and could remove Labour from that equation.