‘Wales is my number one priority,’ says Green Party leader Zack Polanski

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has said winning seats in next year’s Senedd election is his “number one priority”, declaring that the party is ready to make a historic breakthrough in Wales.

Speaking to ITV Wales’ Sharp End, Mr Polanski said the Greens are “listening to the people of Wales” and have ambitious plans ahead of the 2026 election.

“Winning one seat in the Senedd would be a huge achievement because we’ve never had Green representation before,” he said. “But when I look at what’s happening in the Wales Green Party, I think that would actually be unambitious at this point. We’ve more than doubled our membership in England and Wales — but in Wales, we’ve tripled it.”

The Greens have never won a seat in the Senedd, but their support has been steadily increasing. A recent ITV Cymru Wales poll showed the party’s popularity continuing to grow, particularly among younger and environmentally conscious voters.

Mr Polanski said he believes the next election could be “transformative” for the party in Wales.

“Winning two or even three Senedd seats would not only be a major breakthrough for the Welsh Green Party, but also a significant opportunity for the people of Wales,” he said.

Since becoming leader earlier this year, Mr Polanski has emphasised his commitment to strengthening the Welsh branch of the party, describing Wales as “at the heart of our future success”.

Independence

He also reiterated his personal support for Welsh independence, arguing that successive Westminster governments have “neglected” Wales.

“It’s never about lecturing people, certainly not as a politician based in London, about what’s best for the people of Wales,” he said.

“People here tell me they feel the Senedd doesn’t have enough powers, that too many decisions are still being made in Westminster. For decades now, we’ve seen poor people in Wales get poorer and the gap between rich and poor getting bigger.”

While stressing that independence is “a decision for the people of Wales”, Mr Polanski said greater self-determination could help tackle inequality and environmental challenges more effectively.

“I believe the best way to serve people is for Wales to have independence — but that’s a choice for the Welsh people,” he said.