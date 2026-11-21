Nation.Cymru Staff

Independence campaigners have accused Prime Minister Andy Burnham of treating Wales like a child after he rejected calls to devolve further powers to the Welsh Government.

YesCymru said Westminster was ignoring the wishes of the Welsh people after the Prime Minister told First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth he was “not persuaded” by the case for transferring control over policing, justice, the Crown Estate or rail infrastructure.

The Welsh Government had identified all four areas as priorities for further devolution earlier this month, with Mr ap Iorwerth calling for Wales to have the same powers as Scotland.

However, in a letter seen by BBC Wales, Mr Burnham argued that retaining shared policing and justice arrangements is “essential to maintaining interoperability, enabling seamless cross-border working and ensuring forces in Wales can draw on national and specialist capabilities”.

The Prime Minister also wrote that fully devolving rail infrastructure “would fragment the current system and affect the service provided to the public by the highly integrated cross border network”.

Rob Hughes, Chair of YesCymru, said: “Wales is not a child. Westminster is not our parent.

“Yet that’s exactly how we’re being treated. We’re expected to go cap in hand to Westminster, asking for permission to make decisions about our own country.

“Andy Burnham champions giving more powers to English regions, yet when Wales asks for control over its own affairs, he says no.

“What makes Westminster think it knows better than the people of Wales what is best for our country?”

Mr Burnham also rejected transferring management of the Crown Estate in Wales, despite calls for the move from all 22 Welsh local authorities and the Senedd.

The decision puts the Prime Minister at odds with Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates, who reaffirmed his party’s support for devolving policing and the Crown Estate at its conference in Llandudno last weekend.

Rob Hughes continued: “Every single council in Wales wants the Crown Estate devolved. The Senedd wants it. Even the Prime Minister’s own party in Wales wants it!

“Yet Burnham thinks he knows better than all of them.

“This is wealth generated from our land and seas, but Westminster insists on keeping control of it. Scotland has had these powers for years. Why should Wales be denied them?

“And it’s not just the Crown Estate. Policing, justice and rail infrastructure are all being kept under Westminster’s control.

“Why should Wales have to beg for powers over its own affairs? Why should our elected representatives have to keep asking politicians in London for permission to make decisions affecting the people they represent?”

YesCymru also questioned the Prime Minister’s commitment to devolution, given his support for handing further powers to English regions while refusing to transfer key responsibilities to Wales.

Rob Hughes added: “Prime Ministers come and go. Governments change. But Westminster’s attitude towards Wales never seems to change.

“Whoever is in power, Wales is always expected to accept whatever Westminster decides is good enough for us.

“We have our own Parliament, our own government and our own democratic mandate. But when it comes to some of the most important decisions affecting our country, Westminster still gets the final say.

“Westminster will never put Wales first. Our interests will always come second to its own.

“Enough is enough. We shouldn’t have to beg Westminster for the right to run our own country.

“Wales deserves better. Wales deserves independence.”