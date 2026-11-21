‘Wales is not a child. Westminster is not our parent’: Campaigners condemn Burnham’s rejection of further powers for Wales
Nation.Cymru Staff
Independence campaigners have accused Prime Minister Andy Burnham of treating Wales like a child after he rejected calls to devolve further powers to the Welsh Government.
YesCymru said Westminster was ignoring the wishes of the Welsh people after the Prime Minister told First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth he was “not persuaded” by the case for transferring control over policing, justice, the Crown Estate or rail infrastructure.
The Welsh Government had identified all four areas as priorities for further devolution earlier this month, with Mr ap Iorwerth calling for Wales to have the same powers as Scotland.
However, in a letter seen by BBC Wales, Mr Burnham argued that retaining shared policing and justice arrangements is “essential to maintaining interoperability, enabling seamless cross-border working and ensuring forces in Wales can draw on national and specialist capabilities”.
The Prime Minister also wrote that fully devolving rail infrastructure “would fragment the current system and affect the service provided to the public by the highly integrated cross border network”.
Rob Hughes, Chair of YesCymru, said: “Wales is not a child. Westminster is not our parent.
“Yet that’s exactly how we’re being treated. We’re expected to go cap in hand to Westminster, asking for permission to make decisions about our own country.
“Andy Burnham champions giving more powers to English regions, yet when Wales asks for control over its own affairs, he says no.
“What makes Westminster think it knows better than the people of Wales what is best for our country?”
Mr Burnham also rejected transferring management of the Crown Estate in Wales, despite calls for the move from all 22 Welsh local authorities and the Senedd.
The decision puts the Prime Minister at odds with Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates, who reaffirmed his party’s support for devolving policing and the Crown Estate at its conference in Llandudno last weekend.
Rob Hughes continued: “Every single council in Wales wants the Crown Estate devolved. The Senedd wants it. Even the Prime Minister’s own party in Wales wants it!
“Yet Burnham thinks he knows better than all of them.
“This is wealth generated from our land and seas, but Westminster insists on keeping control of it. Scotland has had these powers for years. Why should Wales be denied them?
“And it’s not just the Crown Estate. Policing, justice and rail infrastructure are all being kept under Westminster’s control.
“Why should Wales have to beg for powers over its own affairs? Why should our elected representatives have to keep asking politicians in London for permission to make decisions affecting the people they represent?”
YesCymru also questioned the Prime Minister’s commitment to devolution, given his support for handing further powers to English regions while refusing to transfer key responsibilities to Wales.
Rob Hughes added: “Prime Ministers come and go. Governments change. But Westminster’s attitude towards Wales never seems to change.
“Whoever is in power, Wales is always expected to accept whatever Westminster decides is good enough for us.
“We have our own Parliament, our own government and our own democratic mandate. But when it comes to some of the most important decisions affecting our country, Westminster still gets the final say.
“Westminster will never put Wales first. Our interests will always come second to its own.
“Enough is enough. We shouldn’t have to beg Westminster for the right to run our own country.
“Wales deserves better. Wales deserves independence.”
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This is disastrous. Also a bit bemused to be honest. Is our First Minister not going to say anything at all? The CE should be devolved at the very least. Why is he not saying anything? What case was made for it be devolved? Did the WG not make the case? Or did it make the case so incompetently that Westminster easily rejected it? We deserve to know.
Plaid Cymru and the Yes Cymru movement have been making the case for its devolution for years. Its up to the unionist parties to make the case for why Wales should be treated as a second class nation.
And they have failed. Rhun has even failed to make the case for devolving the Crown Estate which was an easy win first step.
Well its about bloody time we turned on the parent because thats the way they see and think of us Liebour are now finished in Wales
What could we expect with a Kinnock as Colonial Governor. The family have never stood up for Wales. Burnham is easy to manipulate to suit the colonial Westminster agenda! Good to see there is clear water appearing between Welsh Labour and the imperialists.
What’s absent in this response is the fundamental principles driving these decisions. What does “not persuaded” actually mean. What is his long-term vision for the UK? Is it a partnership of successful equals, with a different set of proposals coming to achieve this, or a continuation of centuries of Westminster as the imperial capital and the rest of the UK as the grateful colonies?
It time we grew up isn’t it?
Put on our big boy trousers & cut those apron strings that tie us to this abusive guardian?
We need to stop being the docile neighbours who accept that the English know best. We will continue to be seen as the nuisance dog that barks but can be contained and will never be a real threat to the status quo.
So Burnham’s whole devolution schtick was just a scam, he is just as centralising as his predecessors
He’s just a professional politician who can adapt his policies to suit his own agenda regardless of the implications. Not impressed with him, serious doubts arose when he appointed a Kinnock as Colonial Governor!
Watch Ken Skates do a 180 in another week’s time. Pathetic!
The silence of the member of the Kinnock clan so called sec of state for Wales and the Welsh Labour M P,s the silence is deafening you should all be worried about your jobs as M P,s come the general Election you are supposed to fight Wales corner but you are turncoats
If we have anything to learn from Scotland, it’s that keeping on begging for little bits of devolved policy is just a game. Independence is the only answer. Our enemies will always speak with forked tongues.