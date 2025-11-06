Wales kick off their Autumn Nations Series with extra trains

Transport for Wales (TfW) is providing extra trains throughout November to support fans travelling to the Principality Stadium for four consecutive weekends of international rugby.

Wales kick off their Autumn Nations Series under new coach Steve Tandy just as the holiday period begins, marking one of the busiest travel times of the year.

This period will see the train network used not only by rugby fans but also passengers visiting Christmas markets, shopping destinations and various festive events across Wales and the borders.

TfW has encouraged all passengers heading to Cardiff to plan ahead, check the time of the last train home and allow plenty of time for their journey.

Cardiff Queen Street station will close at 16:30 on 9, 22 and 29 November and will close at 19:00 on 15 November.

Cardiff Bus Interchange will close in line with road closures between 11:00 – 19:15 on 9, 22 and 29 November and between 13:30 – 22:00 on 15 November

Saunders Road taxi rank will close and there’ll be a temporary taxi rank at the rear of the Cardiff Central station. The Saunders Road taxi rank will close between 10:45 – 23:59 for all events except for 15 November where it will be closed 13:15 – 23:59.

Pre and post-event revenue checks will be taking place at Cardiff Central throughout the season so ensure you have purchased your rail ticket before entering a queuing system.

If you’re using pay as you go payment method, tap in at your station and then tap out using the dedicated pay as you go revenue lanes when exiting Cardiff Central. Transport for Wales will have pay as you go volunteers helping you tap in and tap out.

TfW will also be working closely with the British Transport Police (BTP) and Network Rail to help ensure the safety and comfort of all customers travelling.

Georgina Wills, Customer delivery and events planning manager at Transport for Wales said: “This November is going to be one of the busiest Novembers on our network and we’re pleased to be adding extra services to help fans travelling to the Principality Stadium.

“We encourage fans to plan ahead and purchase tickets in advance, for those using our contactless pay as you go system, remember to tap in and tap out – We’ll have staff on the ground to support”

British Transport Police added: “Our message is clear – no one should have to put up with anti-social behaviour. We work closely with Transport for Wales and other partners to ensure that every passenger can travel safely across the network.

“We have uniformed and plain clothed officers patrolling stations right across Wales, so just because you can’t see us doesn’t mean we aren’t there.

“We encourage anyone who experiences anything that makes them feel uncomfortable or disrupts their journey to report it to us by discreetly texting 61016.”

Rachel Heath, Operations Director at Network Rail Wales & Borders said, “Our teams will be working closely with Transport for Wales and British Transport Police throughout the Autumn Nations Series to make sure passengers get where they need to be safely and efficiently.

“We’re proud to play our part in helping fans enjoy the rugby while keeping Cardiff Central moving during one of the busiest times of the year.”

A crowd management queuing system will be in place at Cardiff Central after each match, with queuing for mainline rail services on Central Square and the Valley queues at the rear of the station.

For more information, visit the Transport for Wales site here.