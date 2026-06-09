Wales lagging behind England on protections for renters, says FM

The First Minister said the country is “lagging behind” England on protections for renters, who are still at risk of no fault evictions.

Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth said he hoped to work alongside the Welsh Greens to increase protections for tenants in Wales.

The Renters Rights Act came into force in May and ended the power for landlords to turf out tenants without a legal reason in England.

Wales is now the only nation in Great Britain where private landlords have the power to evict tenants without giving a reason.

At FMQs on Tuesday, Wales Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter said: “It is essential for tenants in Wales to get the protections they deserve.

“Too many renters face rising costs, insecurity and poor housing conditions.

“The Government could take immediate steps to ease youth homelessness by banning no-fault evictions.

“Wales Green Party supports the housing campaigners Acorn in their position that no-fault evictions are unacceptable, and that the knock-on implications of spiralling rents, including the displacement of young people and homelessness, should now be treated as a national emergency.

“No-fault evictions are already banned in England, yet tenants here live with the ongoing anxiety of losing their home without reason because they have a Welsh postcode.

“In your manifesto you promised to protect renters – what is the Government’s plan to move at pace to end no fault evictions and stop rents escalating through bidding wars?”

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “The member showed during the recent election campaign that this was a priority area of his, and I hope he sees that it’s something we are very, very keen to move forward on quickly, and to work in partnership with him also.

“Fair rent is at the core of our housing policy, alongside that is the protections that we need to put in place.

“It is the truth now that we are lagging behind England when it comes to protection for renters, and that’s something that we will move at pace to put right.”