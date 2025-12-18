Wales’ landmark law protecting children and changing attitudes

Three years since Wales made it illegal for parents to physically punish their children, a new review has shown the law is protecting children and promoting positive parenting.

The Children (Abolition of Defence of Reasonable Punishment) (Wales) Act 2020 came into force in March 2022.

An evidence review published today reveals progress with high awareness, positive support, and a shift in attitudes.

A key success has been the Out-of-Court Parenting Support Scheme, which helps parents learn positive parenting techniques instead of facing prosecution.

Since the law was introduced around 365 families have been referred for the support scheme, and 310 parents completed the sessions with the majority reporting positive outcomes. Fewer than five cases have been referred for prosecution.

The review also found strong awareness of the law across Wales with 95% of parents reporting that they are aware that physical punishment of a child is illegal, 87% of the public know about the legislation and 87% of children and young people know their parents are not permitted to physically punish them.

Public attitudes are also changing, with the majority of parents (86%) expressing that they view physical punishment as ineffective.

Workers supporting children and families report greater confidence discussing discipline and children’s rights with parents. They also say the law has removed any confusion about physical punishment, making it clearer for both professionals and parents.

Whilst the review shows strong progress, the Welsh Government has identified areas where further work is needed, including additional research and workforce support.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said: “This review shows our landmark law is working and making significant progress in protecting children’s rights.

“By supporting families rather than punishing them, we’re helping parents develop positive relationships with their children.

“The fact that 95% of parents now know physical punishment is illegal, and the overwhelming majority view it as ineffective, represents a significant cultural shift.

“I’m particularly proud that our approach prioritises education and support, with hundreds of families benefiting from parenting programmes. We want to see a Wales where every child is safe, valued and respected and the law is playing a vital role in achieving this.”

Chris Sherwood, CEO of the NSPCC, said: “We strongly welcome today’s publication of the Welsh Government’s review, three years on from their change in legislation to end the legal defence for the physical punishment of children.

“Wales’ trailblazing work has changed public opinion and improved social services’ ability to safeguard children. The report further echoes the unequivocal evidence that physical punishment is harmful, ineffective and damages the trust and wellbeing at the heart of family relationships. It leads to the question, why are England and Northern Ireland lagging behind?

“Today the Prime Minister and the Northern Ireland Executive must face the reality that they can no longer drag their heels on previous calls for England and Northern Ireland to follow Wales’s example. They must act now to give all children the same protection from assault as adults.”