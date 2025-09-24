Wales’ largest communications agency becomes employee owned

Golley Slater, the award-winning independent marketing and communications agency wih offices in Cardiff, Leeds, Cirencester and London, has announced its transition to an employee-owned business.

This significant move sees the company, which has offices in Cardiff, Leeds, Cirencester and London, held in trust for the benefit of all its 130 employees, through the creation of an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). It joins a growing number of UK businesses adopting the popular model of Employee Ownership, following in the footsteps of pioneers such as the John Lewis Partnership and Riverford.

This sets the stage for a sustainable and prosperous future for the £22 million turnover business, while preserving the agency’s culture, values, and long-term vision.

David Longden, CEO of Golley Slater, commented: “This marks a major milestone in our journey – one that secures and adds real meaning to our independence, further engages and rewards our people. This decision protects the culture, values, and long-term future of Golley Slater. The reaction from our employees and clients has been brilliant, and we’re excited about what this means for our future.

“Our clients can expect the same high-quality service, innovation and strategic thinking, now delivered by an even more empowered and invested team.”

Reputation

Established in 1957, Golley Slater has built a reputation for delivering impactful, integrated campaigns across sectors including public health, transport, automotive, education, tourism and FMCG.

It specialises in creating campaigns that drive growth, change behaviours, and build brands. Its services span advertising, branding, PR, digital marketing, media planning, social media and influencer engagement, shopper marketing, CRM and automation and behavioural change strategies.

It has also recently retained its IPA Effectiveness Accreditation for demonstrating commitment to business effectiveness and delivering commercial outcomes for clients – one of only 44 agencies in the UK and the only agency in Wales.

Recent work includes the award-winning No Second Chances campaign for Transport for Wales, which led to a 50% reduction in railway trespassing incidents, and a high-profile immersive brand activation for Coca-Cola European Partners.

Meaningful stake

While the agency’s leadership, structure, and day-to-day operations remain unchanged, employee ownership gives every employee a meaningful stake in the business. Staff will benefit by having a stronger voice and involvement in shaping its future.

Professional services were provided by the company’s business advisor, Moore Kingston Smith, whose guidance helped ensure a smooth and informed process. The team from Cwmpas have also assisted with advice, launch and ongoing support of the EO.

Esther Carder, Partner and Head of Media at Moore Kingston Smith, said: “We’re delighted to have advised on Golley Group’s Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). As a leading, award-winning advertising and media agency, and one of the few IPA Effectiveness Accredited agencies in the UK, Golley Group’s dedication to its 130 specialists and its long-standing legacy is truly impressive. Success in the media sector is driven by talent, commitment to client goals, passion and performance. This EOT transition builds upon the Golley Group’s journey which began over 60 years ago. The EOT will preserve the company’s culture, ensure business continuity and spread ownership, which is expected to positively impact performance. We wish the entire team every success in this new chapter.”

Paul Cantrill, Specialist EO Consultant at Cwmpas, said: “Cwmpas is delighted to assist Golley Slater in its move to employee ownership. The approach adopted is an excellent fit to the group’s development strategy going forward and the new ownership structure, with its focus on consolidating employee involvement, will ensure high employee buy-in for the future.”

The agency’s client portfolio includes major brands such as Bosch, Coca-Cola, and Procter & Gamble and Transport for Wales. It also handles large scale campaigns for public sector organisations including Welsh Government and Public Health Wales.

Catherine Walters HR Business Partner and employee ownership trustee director, said: “Becoming an employee owned business will be transformative – not just for our culture, but for our people.

“Employees gain a genuine stake in the company, which we hope will foster deeper engagement, stronger commitment, and a shared sense of purpose. We hope it will bring further job satisfaction, skills development and long- term security making us an even better place to work. It’s something we are really excited to be a part of.”