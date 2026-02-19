Wales’ largest holiday park operator lodges plans for new static caravans

Dale Spridgeon, Local democracy reporter

Lyons Holiday Parks has lodged plans to site 36 static caravans in lieu of 75 tourers as part of the redevelopment of a site in the heart of Eryri.

Lyons-owned Snowdon View Holiday Park has applied to Cyngor Gwynedd over the visitor accommodation together with environmental improvements.

The plans state it concerns a “northern element” of Snowdon View, and notes the wider touring caravan fields, further north, will remain “unchanged.”

The proposal states the changes will result in “a reduction in unit numbers and an improvement in site layout and environmental quality.”

The Brynrefail site is off the main A4244, two and half miles from Llanberis and six miles from Caernarfon.

The application states that Snowdon View has the “benefit of planning permission and a site licence for a total of 192 static holiday caravans and 158 touring caravan pitches with tented camping.”

In addition to its holiday caravan development, Snowdon View has its own on-site country pub, wider park amenities including a new indoor swimming pool, gymnasium, site shop, adventure playground and laundrette.

Plans describe how the application site currently accommodates 75 touring caravan pitches, with associated hard standing areas, internal access roads, car parking spaces and electrical hook-ups.

The northern section of the park contains a timber-framed amenity block, which currently serves touring caravans in this area.

The 75 touring pitches are laid out permanently and occupied during the authorised 10.5-month holiday season, March 1 to January 10, annually, the plans say.

The application site covers approximately 1.19 hectares (2.96 acres) within the northern part of the holiday park.

The proposal includes the use of single-unit static holiday caravans.

The application notes that a landscape appraisal concludes that the proposed development “will not adversely affect the landscape character or visual amenity of the surrounding area, and that the scheme is acceptable in landscape and visual terms.”

It also proposes new tree planting, structural planting, wild flower grass areas and flowering lawns, measures which it says “will help to minimise any potential visual impact” and deliver “notable improvement to the site’s overall landscape character and appearance within the wider setting.”

The consultation date is listed as ending on February 24, 2026.