Wales’ largest producing theatre celebrates £50m transformation

Local politicians and community groups have come together to celebrate the redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd, Wales’ largest producing theatre.

Member of the Senedd for Alyn and Deeside Jack Sargeant, who is also the Welsh Government’s Minister for Culture, was joined by Hannah Blythyn MS, Carolyn Thomas MS, Mark Tami MP and Becky Gittins MP at Saturday’s celebration event, alongside 300 local groups invited to tour the redevelopment.

Investment

Thanks to a £50m investment, which includes £26.5 in Welsh Government funding, Theatr Clwyd has been completely transformed and future-proofed. The renovations included enhancements to the two theatres and cinema, a new terrace, and restaurant on the first floor (with Michelin-starred chef Bryn Williams), a cafe and shop on the ground floor and even an indoor and outdoor play area for children.

The redevelopment signifies the beginning of a major economic boost for North East Wales, creating 100 additional permanent jobs and bringing in a projected £20m a year for the local area.

On Thursday 19th June, Becky Gittins MP addressed parliament, saying: “Arts and culture are booming in north Wales, and I am delighted to say that next month, we will see both the formal reopening of Theatr Clwyd in Mold and also Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in my constituency of Clwyd East.”

World class

In a joint statement following the event, the local representatives said: “This Welsh Government investment has delivered a world class facility for everyone to enjoy. Not only has the theatre been secured for future generations but it has also developed it into so much more, benefitting all ages, abilities and interests.

“The community groups in attendance today have shared how important the theatre is to them and reminds us of the central role the theatre plays in the lives of so many North Wales residents. We would like to encourage our constituents to come see the fantastic renovations for themselves.”

Carolyn Thomas, Member of the Senedd for North Wales added: “Theatr Clwyd belongs to all of us and is in the hearts of many, my family sponsored 5 seats in memory of my son Benjamin Thomas who performed on the stage with the County Jazz band. We have wonderful memories of visiting the theatre as do many others.”

