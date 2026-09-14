Wales’ largest science festival returns for 10th anniversary

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales’ largest science festival will celebrate its tenth anniversary this autumn with its biggest programme of events yet.

Hosted by Swansea University in partnership with the National Waterfront Museum, the Swansea Science Festival takes place at the museum on Friday 30 and Saturday 31 October.

Since launching in 2016, the festival has become a fixture of the city’s cultural calendar. This year’s programme features a mix of free and low-cost ticketed events, with visitors invited to discover the science behind medical maggots, bath bombs and Harry Potter.

Among the highlights is a family show with Grace Webb, star of the award-winning CBeebies programme Grace’s Amazing Machines. Grace will take audiences into her electrical workshop to discover how green gadgets work.

YouTube creator and CBeebies star Maddie Moate will also take audiences on an interactive journey into the machines and technology we use every day.

Award-winning science communicator Jon Chase will explore the science of the magical world of Harry Potter, while Techniquest will shine a light on Wales’ contribution to science and discovery.

There will also be a special event on the eve of Halloween with two Welsh traitors contestants, Fiona and Amanda. Joined by Swansea University psychologist Dr Alex Jones, they will explore the science of deception, trust and human behaviour.

Alongside the ticketed programme, there will be free drop-in activities and interactive exhibits throughout the museum.

Professor Siwan Davies, Swansea University’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Swansea Science Festival this autumn.

“Since we first launched in 2016, the festival has grown into a highlight of Swansea’s cultural calendar, inspiring people of all ages and showcasing the extraordinary ways science shapes our world.

“Alongside our partners at the National Waterfront Museum, we have put together a fantastic and diverse programme, ranging from groundbreaking research to engaging family shows.

“We look forward to welcoming the community to celebrate a decade of discovery, science and innovation.”

View the full programme and book tickets on the festival’s site here.

Swansea Science Festival is supported by The Waterloo Foundation.

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