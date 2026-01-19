Wales’ leading building society awards £600k to community groups

Martin Shipton

Principality Building Society has announced the latest recipients of its charitable funds with a combined investment of almost £600,000 to support communities, young people and environmental sustainability across Wales.

In this latest round, almost half a million in funding has been awarded to 15 organisations through Principality’s Future Generations Fund, and almost £100,000 distributed to four organisations through the organisation’s Retrofit for the Future Fund.

Since launching the programmes in 2022, Principality has awarded £2m in grants through the Future Generations and Retrofit for the Future Funds. Both funds are delivered in partnership with Community Foundation Wales, with grants awarded annually to groups whose work focuses on supporting young people and third sector organisations running community access buildings to improve energy efficiency.

The latest funding round closed in October 2025, with applications open to non-profit groups across Wales and the Welsh/English border, including charities and community organisations.

These initiatives reflect Principality’s commitment to social wellbeing, creating opportunities for young people and supporting a more sustainable future, in-line with the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act.

Beneficiaries of this year’s fund include Mid Powys Youth Theatre, Stepping Stones North Wales, Newport Cricket Club, Child of the Earth CIC in North Pembrokeshire and Rhondda Netball (pictured), with funds allocated to support girls in gaining coaching qualifications and training-helping them become qualified coaches and positive role models within their community.

Commenting on the announcement, Nigel Taylor, Head of Brand, Impact & Communications, at Principality Building Society said:

“Supporting communities across Wales and charitable giving are central to our values at Principality Building Society. As a mutual organisation, we reinvest a percentage of our profits for the benefit of our Members – this commitment is a core part of our purpose, to build a fairer society.

“We’re so proud to see all the projects and organisations that have benefitted from this year’s funds. Both our future Generations and Retrofit for the Future funds make a real difference to the lives of people across Wales and better important causes – a legacy we are firmly committed to.”

“By supporting initiatives like the Future Generations Fund and the Retrofit for the Future Funds, Principality remains committed to empowering communities and building better futures for families and individuals across Wales.

Environmental impact

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Community Foundation Wales, said: “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Principality Building Society, as we enter our fifth year of working together to support communities across Wales. Through the Future Generations Fund and the Retrofit for the Future Fund, this partnership has supported work with young people and helped communities take practical steps to reduce their energy bills and their environmental impact. By working in partnership, we’re able to ensure funding reaches grassroots organisations and respond to issues that matter most locally.”

Future Generations Fund 2025 – £498,060 awarded to 15 organisations

The latest recipients are:

* Cariad Communities CIC (Neath Port Talbot) – £38,000

Supporting families and tackling social isolation through kids’ clubs and teen sessions. Funding will cover delivery costs including venue hire, project management and materials.

* Call of the Wild Development Trust CIO (Neath Port Talbot) – £40,000

Supporting children during the transition from primary to secondary school through outdoor learning, adventure and mental health support. Funding contributes to core costs.

* Mid Powys Youth Theatre (Powys) – £40,000

Creating creative opportunities for young people through weekly sessions, workshops and performances. Funding supports core costs.

* Young and Mindful CIC (Denbighshire / North Wales) – £39,740

Delivering face-to-face mindfulness and wellbeing programmes to schools, youth clubs and organisations across North Wales. Funding covers delivery of 24 weeks of workshops.

*Stepping Stones North Wales (Wrexham / North Wales) – £30,000

Providing trauma-informed, one-to-one counselling to survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Funding supports clinical supervision and other core costs.

* Rewild Play (Merthyr Tydfil) – £7,386

Providing inclusive activities and social opportunities for disabled children and their families. Funding supports two years of cookery sessions, covering rent, ingredients and volunteer expenses.

* South Cefncaeau Tŷ Enfys Family Centre (Llanelli) – £40,000

Supporting vulnerable children and young people through after-school and holiday provision. Funding contributes to core costs.

* Newport Yemeni Community Association (Newport) – £19,030

Delivering daily inclusive clubs, sports, mentoring and GCSE support to young people in Pill. Funding supports one year of core costs.

* Rhondda Netball (Rhondda Cynon Taf) – £40,000

Supporting girls to become coaches and role models through qualifications and training. Funding contributes to delivery costs.

* The Bridge Mentoring Plus Scheme (Bridgend) – £39,716

Supporting young people who are, or are at risk of becoming, NEET through mentoring, training and accredited qualifications. Funding supports a project coordinator role.

* Garnsychan Partnership (Torfaen) – £40,000

Providing practical work experience and volunteering opportunities for young people. Funding supports staff salaries, venue hire, equipment and materials.

* Boss and Brew Academy (Cardiff) – £30,000

Supporting young people into accredited training, work experience and employment pathways in the hospitality sector. Funding contributes to core costs.

* SEF Cymru (Cardiff) – £24,000

Tackling educational underachievement, particularly for young people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities in Grangetown, Butetown and Riverside. Funding supports core costs.

* Child of the Earth CIC (North Pembrokeshire) – £38,940

Providing inclusive, nature-based experiences for children with additional learning needs and their families. Funding supports delivery of 36 sessions and project management.

* Circus Eruption (Swansea) – £40,000

Offering inclusive junior and youth circus opportunities for children and young people with disabilities, care experience, refugee and asylum seeker backgrounds, LGBTQI+ identities and young carers. Funding supports rent, staff salaries and volunteer assistance.

Retrofit for the Future Fund 2025 – £97,850 awarded to four organisations

The Retrofit for the Future Fund supports organisations across Wales to improve the energy efficiency of community access buildings, reduce carbon emissions and strengthen long-term sustainability.

The latest recipients are:

* Wilderness Trust Wales (Powys) – £25,000

Empowering communities to thrive with nature and encouraging sustainable living. Funding will contribute to the installation of a solar PV system with battery storage.

* Newport Cricket Club (Newport) – £25,000

An open-access cricket club based in a disadvantaged area of Newport. Funding will contribute to the drilling of a borehole, water pump and water storage tank to improve self-sustainability.

* Rassau Resource Community Centre CIC (Ebbw Vale) – £24,000

A community centre providing affordable facilities and local projects. Funding supports the purchase and installation of solar panels and battery storage.

* The Speakeasy Law Centre (Cardiff / Wales-wide) – £23,850

Providing free advice, support and representation for vulnerable people across Wales. Funding supports the installation of solar panels, battery storage and heating system upgrades.