Wales leads the UK in dark skies protection

Wales will this week become the first UK nation to introduce national good practice guidance to help protect its dark skies.

The Welsh Government says ‘Good Practice Guidance: Planning for the Conservation and Enhancement of Dark Skies’ will help both stargazers and wildlife thrive in Wales for generations to come.

Endorsed by the CEO and Executive Director of DarkSky International, it is aimed to assist all involved in planning decisions – such as developers and local authorities – to focus on “the right light at the right time in the right place”.

Wales is already renowned for having the highest percentage of protected dark skies in the world.

The Welsh Government says avoiding light pollution – which wastes money, energy and carbon – benefits Wales’ cultural heritage and its tourism offer.

Stars

From Bannau Brycheiniog to Eryri, Wales boasts internationally recognised Dark Sky Reserves where visitors can see up to 2,000 stars at a time, compared to less than 100 in most urban areas.

Parts of Wales have also earned prestigious designations as a Dark Sky Park, Dark Sky Sanctuary and Dark Sky Community.

CEO and Executive Director of DarkSky International, Ruskin Hartley, said: “DarkSky International congratulates Wales on its leadership in dark sky conservation, celebrating a Decade of Darkness with Eryri National Park’s 10th anniversary as an International Dark Sky Reserve and the launch of groundbreaking Good Practice Guidance to further protect its world-class night skies.”

The guidance, produced through close partnership between Welsh Government, local authorities, Wales’ Designated Landscapes and Natural Resources Wales, launches just as Wales prepares for Dark Skies Week, from Friday 21 February, when people across the nation will turn their eyes to the winter constellations.

Heritage

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “The night sky is one of our most precious natural treasures, connecting us to countless generations who gazed at the same stars above Wales, and I want to ensure it’s preserved for future generations to discover and cherish.

“Our planning system plays a fundamental role in protecting our celestial heritage, not just for stargazers, but for the countless species that depend on natural darkness for their survival.

“I’m proud that Wales is leading the way by launching this Planning Good Practice Guidance, which will help us all advocate for – and protect – our dark skies.”

