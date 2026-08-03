Wales-led study calls for greater protection of urban forests

Nation.Cymru Staff

Researchers in Wales are calling for urban forests to be treated as “essential infrastructure” as cities face rising temperatures and more frequent heatwaves.

A new global study, led by Dr Manuel Esperon-Rodriguez, an urban ecologist at Bangor University, has issued a warning amid a summer that has seen a brutal heat wave grip Europe, breaking temperature records across the continent.

The paper, published by Public Library Science, argues that despite cities coming under increasing strain due to rising global temperatures, one of our most effective forms of climate infrastructure is being lost.

It suggests that immediate and sustained investment along with legal protection is crucial to safeguard urban forests, which includes individual trees and woodland in cities, towns and suburbs.

Without key changes to the way they are managed, the paper says, the ecological, social, and economic benefits urban forests provide will remain under threat.

Dr Esperon-Rodriguez, a Lecturer at Bangor University’s School of Environmental and Natural Sciences, said: “The importance of ‘gray infrastructure’ such as roads, bridges and water systems has long been recognised. However, the importance of urban nature is severely overlooked by comparison.

“So, while ‘grey infrastructure’ is governed by engineering standards because society recognises that safety cannot depend on good intentions alone, there aren’t equivalent standards in place for urban nature.

“It’s clear that urban forests are not merely green amenities that are nice to have. They support critical ecosystem functioning and services vital for healthy, resilient cities.”

The paper identifies four interconnected gaps in current urban forest management and stewardship:

Urban forests require recognition, investment, and maintenance as essential infrastructure contributing to urban resilience. Equitable access to greenspaces across all communities must be ensured to redress long-standing social and environmental injustices. Integrating urban forests into broader climate and biodiversity governance frameworks is critical to mainstreaming their management and protection. Resilience must be strengthened through evidence-based management practices responsive to evolving environmental changes and social contexts.

The researchers also say these priorities should be backed by strong legal protection, rigorous enforcement of legislation against illegal tree removal, and robust community engagement supported by integrated urban planning and improved monitoring.

Dr Esperon-Rodriguez added: “Recognising urban forests as core infrastructure is essential to reversing the loss of mature trees, preserving biodiversity, and maintaining liveability amid increasing climate and environmental pressures.

“Although the benefits of urban forests for climate resilience, biodiversity, and public health are broadly acknowledged, policies to protect and enhance these vital ecosystems are often limited, underfunded, and inadequately enforced. This needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

“By reframing urban forests as essential living infrastructure embedded in legal, financial, and planning frameworks, cities can become cooler, healthier, more biodiverse, and socially just.

“The framework we’ve created offers timely guidance for policymakers to prioritise urban forests within climate resilience and sustainability strategies, securing benefits for current and future generations.”

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