Wales marks 130 years of cinema with nationwide celebrations

A major anniversary for Welsh cinema is being marked this year, with industry figures warning more needs to be done to support films made in and about Wales.

The milestone comes as Wales celebrates 130 years since the first known public film screenings took place in Cardiff in April 1896.

Film Hub Wales is leading a year-long programme of events under the banner “This is Welsh Film”, including screenings, podcasts and research exploring the state of the industry.

The anniversary also coincides with the publication of a wide-ranging survey of filmmakers, exhibitors and distributors, which paints a mixed picture of Welsh film’s health and future.

Hana Lewis, Head of Film Hub Wales, said the anniversary was an opportunity to reflect on both the sector’s legacy and its challenges.

She said: “Cinema has evolved over the last 130 years, reflecting changes in society, new ways of storytelling and embracing digital technologies.

“We want to make 2026 a year of cinema… while also recognising the role of Welsh film itself and our hopes for the future of on-screen stories from Wales.”

The survey suggests there is strong support for Welsh cinema, but significant structural issues remain.

Almost all filmmakers (97%) said it was important their work is seen on the big screen, while 88% of exhibitors reported clear demand from audiences for Welsh films.

However, 77% of respondents said there is not enough funding for the distribution and marketing of Welsh films, highlighting concerns that projects struggle to reach audiences once completed.

There were also widespread concerns about representation and output. Around 87% of respondents said there are not enough films about life in Wales, while 86% believe there are too few films made in the Welsh language.

Exhibitors and filmmakers also pointed to a lack of diversity and contemporary storytelling, with calls for more voices from across modern Wales to be reflected on screen.

The survey further found that 46% of exhibitors believe cinema exhibition is undervalued compared to production, despite being key to connecting films with audiences.

Historically, Welsh cinema has played a significant role in film culture, from early works by pioneers such as William Haggar to modern productions including Gwledd and Submarine.

Birt Acres

The origins of Welsh film date back to 1896, when inventor Birt Acres screened films privately before public showings in Cathays Park, narrowly beating the Lumière Brothers to audiences in the city.

Film Hub Wales’ anniversary programme will include a curated season of more than 70 films spanning over a century, alongside initiatives aimed at strengthening the industry’s future.

Despite the challenges identified, organisers say the appetite for Welsh storytelling remains strong.

Lewis added that cinemas across Wales continue to be “a constant source of escapism, entertainment and connection”, with the anniversary offering a chance to both celebrate that legacy and push for change.