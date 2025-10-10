Wales marks International Day of the Girl with renewed call to end violence

The Welsh Government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting and empowering girls as it marked International Day of the Girl (10 October), highlighting both the achievements of young women and the urgent need to tackle violence and harassment.

This year’s theme, “The girl I am, the change I lead: Girls on the frontlines of crisis,” celebrates the leadership and resilience of girls in the face of global challenges. But closer to home, the scale of violence against women and girls remains stark.

Data from the College of Policing shows reports of such violence in England and Wales rose by 37% between 2018 and 2023, with at least one in twelve women experiencing male violence each year. Campaigners believe the true figures are far higher.

Helpline

The Welsh Government’s Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence strategy focuses on prevention, early intervention and survivor support. Central to this is the Live Fear Free helpline, available 24 hours a day by phone, text, live chat and email, providing confidential advice to those experiencing harassment, domestic abuse or sexual violence.

Welsh comedian and advocate Mel Owen has spoken out about the issue, sharing her personal experiences of public sexual harassment. Alongside presenter Jess Davies, Owen has campaigned to raise awareness of the prevalence of harassment and the importance of support services.

“Like so many women across Wales, I’ve experienced moments where I felt small or unsafe whilst just existing in public spaces,” Owen said. “Sharing personal stories on this topic can be intimidating, but through doing so I’ve seen the power that comes from women supporting each other. The more we talk about sexual harassment, the more we dismantle the culture that allows it to continue.”

Changing attitudes

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Jane Hutt emphasised that changing attitudes is key: “There is no place for violence, fear and harassment in our society. Every girl deserves to feel safe, respected and supported to reach her potential.

“Ten years ago, we introduced the Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Act, which improved awareness, training, and access to support services. Today, we remain steadfast in our commitment to eliminate violence against women and girls, making Wales the safest place to be a woman or girl.”

The Live Fear Free helpline is available free on 0808 8010 800. In an emergency, callers unable to speak safely are urged to dial 999 and press 55 to alert police.