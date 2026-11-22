Nation.Cymru staff

Veteran peace campaigner Angie Zelter accused Wales of being drawn into “dangerous, de-stabilising co-operation with the US” as protesters gathered outside a Ceredigion airport on Saturday to oppose the expansion of military drone testing.

Peace campaigners and trade unionists from across Wales gathered at West Wales Airport in Blaenannerch, near Aberporth, for the All-Wales Day of Action.

Demonstrators called for “welfare not warfare” and urged the UK and Welsh governments to redirect funding from the £50m Wales Defence Growth Deal towards the NHS, schools, council housing and green jobs.

Mid Wales Against Arms, CND Cymru, Stop the War Cardiff and Palestine Solidarity Cymru took part, alongside trade unionists including members of Unite.

Campaigners raised concerns about drone manufacturer Tekever’s acquisition of the airport and questioned how military testing in west Wales has linked the area to conflicts overseas.

Ms Zelter, who lives in Knucklas, Powys, pointed to the concentration of drone development and testing facilities around Aberporth, including the airport, the nearby Ministry of Defence range operated by QinetiQ and ParcAberporth.

“The militarisation of Wales has gone on for too long,” she told the rally. “Welsh land should instead be used to grow food and sustain people rather than hosting weapons of war.”

Heather Huntley, of Mid Wales Against Arms, said: “While our communities face pressures on the NHS, housing, and public services, billions are being poured into militarism.

“Today’s turnout shows that people across Wales want investment in green jobs and peace-making, not turning West Wales into a hub for military drones.”

Tested

Ahead of the rally, Cardiff Stop the War Coalition had raised concerns about a weapon designed to shoot down drones that was tested at the MoD’s Aberporth range, a separate site from the airport.

The UK Defence Journal reported that RAF Typhoon jets subsequently used the weapon on missions the UK Government described as defensive operations in the Middle East. The coalition said the use overseas of weapons tested in Wales should form part of the debate over the Welsh Government’s proposed ethical framework for the defence industry.

Organisers said they would continue pressing Senedd members, councils and the UK Government to halt any further expansion of military testing in Wales.