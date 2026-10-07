Wales ‘misses out on millions of pounds’ in charitable donations every year

Nation Cymru staff

A new campaign led by leading Welsh charities is highlighting how only a fraction of the millions of pounds donated by Welsh people in their wills is actually being spent in Wales and in Welsh communities.

Each year, Welsh charities receive approximately £33M through people making donations in their Wills.

However, based on population share, Wales should reasonably expect closer to £225M. That’s almost £200M that could be going to Welsh charities to support Welsh people and Welsh communities.

For charities working across cancer research, community support, emergency services, culture, heritage and sport, this scale of long-term, unrestricted income could transform what is possible, not just now, but for generations.

Most people donate money in their Will to causes they believe in, have been supported by, or affected by. But people may not always be prompted to consider whether their charitable gift will benefit Wales or their local community specifically or be directed elsewhere in the UK.

Four charities: Cancer Research Wales, Community Foundation Wales, Cymru Football Foundation, and Wales Air Ambulance Charity, have come together to encourage people to donate their money to Welsh charities. The aim is to ensure that any gift they wish to go to Wales and Welsh communities, goes exactly where they mean for it to go.

Under the banner Your Legacy for Wales, the charities are inviting people who are planning on leaving a charitable gift in their Will to consider doing so to a Welsh charity.

As a group, they have come together to launch the Yma am Byth | Here for Good campaign, ensuring that people can access the information they need to make an informed decision when it comes to making a charitable donation in their Will.

They are also inviting solicitors and financial advisers across Wales to join Yma am Byth | Here for Good, as they play a vital role in equipping people with knowledge during the Will-writing process.

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Community Foundation Wales, said on behalf of the group: “Every year, millions of pounds are left to charity by people in Wales, but only around £33m is currently received by Welsh charities through legacy giving.

“That means there is a significant opportunity for more charitable giving to benefit Welsh people and Welsh communities for generations to come.

“Legacy gifts can have a lasting impact on the work charities are able to deliver, from supporting community groups and cancer research to providing football facilities and helping save lives.

“We know that times are hard, and that many of us are feeling the pinch, but if you are in a position where you are considering leaving a charitable donation in your Will, we urge you to consider whether a Welsh charity could benefit from your gift.”

You can find out more about Yma am Byth | Here for Good, here.

If you have an existing Will, check your money’s going where you think it is

If you don’t have an existing Will, check with your solicitor

If you’re a professional adviser, ask your clients if they’d like their Will to benefit Wales

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