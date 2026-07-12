Wales’ most active community revealed in charity challenge

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh community has been named among the UK’s most active postcodes, helping secure more than £1,000 for charity in the process.

Residents in Whitchurch, Rhiwbina and Birchgrove helped Cardiff earn a place among Britain’s most active communities through the Crowns for Causes challenge on Strava.

Crowns for Causes is a nationwide initiative from Postcode Lottery that rewards people for getting active by unlocking donations for charity.

June’s opening challenge, Don8 Days, asked participants to record an activity on eight separate days between 8 and 28 June using Strava.

More than 119,000 people across the UK took part in the opening challenge, with over 54,000 completing it successfully, recording almost 240,000 activities such as walking, running and cycling.

Participants have now raised over £500,000 for five charities: Hospice UK, Mind, Guide Dogs, Royal British Legion and Cancer Research UK.

The challenge marks the first time that activity on Strava has directly unlocked charity funding, without participants needing to fundraise themselves, with the collective goal of unlocking £5 million for good causes.

The first 30,000 participants in the June challenge unlocked £50 for charity with each completed challenge, with those joining after able to nominate a charity for a £100,000 bonus.

July’s challenge, Fundraise 4 Hours, in which participants need to record four hours of activity across the month, is now underway and the amount unlocked for charity has doubled.

This means participants who record four hours of activities including walking, cycling, running and hiking throughout July unlock a £100 donation for charity and boost their community’s position on the national leaderboard.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at Postcode Lottery, said: “It’s been fantastic to see communities in postcodes all over the country embracing Crowns for Causes and proving that every mile really can make a difference. Together, participants have already unlocked more than half a million pounds for five incredible charities simply by getting active.”

“Now we’re looking to this month’s challenge, where everyone who successfully takes part can unlock £100 for charity. Whether you’re already taking part or joining for the first time, every walk, run, ride or swim brings us one step closer to unlocking £5 million in vital funding.”

Crowns for Causes runs throughout the summer, with new monthly challenges in July and August. Participants can join at any point and help unlock funding for charity while contributing to their postcode’s position on the national leaderboard.

To take part in the Crowns for Causes challenges, sign up here.

The top ten postcode areas during June’s challenge:

DD8 – Forfar, Kirriemuir, Glamis and Letham

RH10 – Crawley and Mid Sussex

SW11 – Battersea

BS3 – Bedminster, Southville and Bower Ashton

CF14 – Whitchurch, Rhiwbina and Birchgrove Cardiff

GL2 – Quedgeley, Kingsway and Hempsted Gloucester

TA6 – Bridgwater, North Petherton, and Wembdon

BS16 – Fishponds, Downend and Frenchay

WA15 – Eastern Altrincham, Hale and Timperley

NG24 – Newark, Balderton and Farndon