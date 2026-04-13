Wales’ most ‘outstanding walks’ brought together in new guide

A new guidebook featuring some of Wales’ most scenic walking routes has been released, bringing together dozens of hikes and landmarks across the country.

Outstanding Walks Wales, part of the Ordnance Survey’s Outstanding Walks series, covers a “treasure trove” of routes covering Wales’ coastline, countryside and mountains.

The illustrated volume includes 60 walks, 48 ‘don’t miss’ sites and 42 picture essay locations, curated by Julia Goodfellow Smith.

The walks are accompanied by 60 overview maps and seven regional maps. Purchases of the book also include a free OS Maps digital subscription to undertake the walks and visits presented within its pages.

The 26 short walks, 23 half-day rambles and 11 full-day hikes cover Eryri, Bannau Brycheiniog, and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The short walks can be completed within three hours, while the full day hikes cover more intensive undertakings such as ascending Yr Wyddfa, totalling 315 miles of routes through Wales.

Additionally, the 48 sites included in the guide cover the Slate Landscape of North-West Wales, the Castles and Town Walls of King Edward I, Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, and Blaenavon Industrial Landscape.

The walks are accompanied by 350 photographs, as well as 42 “picture perfect photo essay images to inspire your Welsh adventures”.

Author Julia Goodfellow Smith, discovered her passion for long-distance hiking after a health scare inspired her to solo-walk the South West Coast Path.

Speaking about falling in love with Wales on childhood holidays, Julia shared: “I knew nothing of Wales’ history, and nor was I interested back then – history did not float my boat in any guise. I just knew I loved being here, and that someday I wanted to live here. I had found my spiritual home.

“I am delighted that Wales is now my actual home, and that I have the opportunity to write books about my adoptive country, encouraging others to explore and enjoy it as I have had the privilege to do.

“I understand more about the country’s history; understand why the English might not be welcomed. But I have never seen any sign of that on the ground. Every Welsh person I have encountered has been kind and helpful, and happy to share their wonderful country with visitors. ”

Julia has since written several guides to Wales including ‘Coastal Pub Walks South Wales’ and ‘111 Places in Swansea that You Shouldn’t Miss’.

As well as writing and public speaking, she regularly walks and cycles Wales’ mountains and historic landscapes, aiming “to encourage others to find confidence, joy and connection through adventure”.

The Ordnance Survey’s Outstanding Walks series currently includes five guides covering Wales, Scotland, the Lake District, Epic Walks, and 100 British Walks.

For more information and to purchase the Outstanding Walks Wales guide, visit the Ordnance Survey site here.