Wales moves closer to universal childcare for under-fives

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government has set out plans to introduce a universal funded childcare offer for all children aged between nine months and four years by the end of the current Senedd term.

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams told the Senedd the phased programme would eventually provide 20 hours of funded childcare a week for 48 weeks of the year, describing affordable childcare as key to tackling poverty, improving children’s life chances and supporting the economy.

The expansion will begin by completing the rollout of funded childcare for all two-year-olds before increasing the number of funded hours and eventually extending the scheme to children aged from nine months.

Four local authorities – Merthyr Tydfil, Newport, Swansea and, most recently, Wrexham – have already introduced 12.5 hours of funded childcare for all two-year-olds.

A further 16 councils are expected to offer the same provision by the end of the 2026-27 financial year, supported by £55 million included in the Welsh Government’s Supplementary Budget. Ministers said work was continuing with the remaining two local authorities to support expansion in those areas.

Under the next phase of the programme, the entitlement for two-year-olds will increase to 20 funded hours a week for 48 weeks of the year, with local authorities encouraged to move more quickly where possible.

The expanded offer will then be extended to all three and four-year-olds before being rolled out to children aged between nine months and two years.

The Welsh Government said the aim is to create a simpler and more consistent childcare system across Wales by the end of the Senedd term.

Officials are continuing to develop detailed delivery plans, including assessing workforce capacity, training requirements, support for children with additional learning needs and ensuring providers have sufficient facilities to accommodate more children.

Speaking in the Senedd, Ms Williams said: “The lack of affordable childcare is a societal problem to solve, and in solving it, we will deliver benefits that span across gender equality, early child development, tackling poverty, supporting our economy and improving health and educational outcomes.

“Our clear direction of travel is that, by the end of this Senedd term, all children from nine months to four years across Wales should be able to benefit from a simpler, more consistent childcare offer.

“Wales has the opportunity to lead the way and achieve a truly universal offer, which is something no other UK nation and only a handful of places in the world have achieved.

“We are making excellent progress on making this commitment a reality to deliver a childcare system that works for children and families.”

Workforce plan

The Welsh Government has established an Expansion of Childcare Expert Steering Group, bringing together local authorities, childcare providers and sector representatives to help deliver the programme.

A workforce plan will also be developed to support the recruitment and retention of the additional childcare staff needed for the expanded offer.