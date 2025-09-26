Wales moves into drought recovery status

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has confirmed that parts of Wales affected by drought this summer have now moved into recovery, following significant rainfall received this September.

Drought was previously declared for south-east Wales on 14th August 2025, and for north Wales on 29th August.

South-west Wales moved into “prolonged dry weather” status on 22nd May, and now moves into ‘recovery from prolonged dry weather’ status.

As of 22nd September, the long-term average rainfall for Wales ranged from 102% in Bethesda, north Gwynedd, to 212% in Sarn in the upper Severn catchment.

Recovery

The majority of river flows are now normal or above normal for the time of the year, but some rivers are showing signs of a slower recovery and still remain low for the time of year.

Teams from NRW continue to monitor river flows closely, as well as groundwaters which respond to rainfall more slowly. Groundwaters remain an ongoing concern, with some still exceptionally low for the time of year.

Dr Rhian Thomas, Sustainable Water and Nature Manager from NRW said: “As we head into autumn, our teams on the ground are reporting positive signs of the environment recovering, following one of the driest periods in nearly 50 years.

“But sufficient rainfall throughout the autumn will now be essential for river flows and groundwaters to fully recover before next spring.

“While September has brought some significant rainfall – even leading flood warnings and surface water flooding incidents – in some areas we are still seeing rivers regressing back after the rainfall has landed. This is a sign of the extreme pressure our environment has been under during this exceptionally dry period.

“It is likely that it will take many months for our environment to fully recover from the effects of the drought. We will continue to liaise with the water companies, the Welsh Government and others to monitor forecasts and the health of rivers, groundwaters, habitats and wildlife.”

Report

NRW says it will remain in contact with the Environment Agency in England, as some of the catchments bordering Wales remain in drought status.

Anyone concerned about ongoing impacts of the drought on the environment, or pollution, should submit an incident report or contact NRW’s incident hotline on 03000 65 3000.