Wales moves to ‘prolonged dry weather’ status

Following the extended period of warm and dry weather, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has today (22 May 2025) confirmed that the trigger thresholds have been met to move the whole of Wales from ‘normal’ into ‘prolonged dry weather’ status.

The decision is based on hydrological and environmental factors and concerns around the pressures high temperatures and lack of significant rainfall has placed on rivers, groundwater levels, wildlife and the wider natural environment across Wales.

Prolonged dry weather is a natural event which has become more likely as climate change accelerates. It occurs when rainfall is lower than expected for a sustained period of time resulting in low river, reservoir and groundwater levels as well as the drying up of land and soils.

Following an exceptionally dry March, which was the driest since 1944, April saw some notable rainfall in parts of Wales, but warm dry conditions returned in May.

The three-month (February-April 2025) cumulative Wales rainfall was 59% of that expected for that time of the year. This equates to one of driest three month equivalent periods on record.

As such, teams across NRW are reporting the majority of river flows are currently low or exceptionally low. Groundwater monitoring also confirms levels receding earlier than would usually be expected in the year.

Concerns

Teams on the ground are reporting concerns about the prolonged dry weather on the environment, including reports of dry riverbeds, algal blooms and concerns for salmon smolt and fish migration in low flows.

In recent weeks, wildfires have intensified in many areas of Wales and NRW officers are providing ongoing support to fire and rescue services to tackle multiple grass and wildfire incidents on the land that it manages.

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy are reporting some water levels in reservoirs are below where they would usually be at this time of year, but variation across their operating areas, reflecting where rain has fallen.

NRW fully supports their advice for people across the country to use water wisely and help to protect water supplies and the environment

“Stepping up our actions”

Rhian Thomas, Sustainable Water and Nature Manager at NRW said: “While there is some welcome rain forecast for the weekend and into next week, it will take time and more significant rainfall for river and reservoir levels to recover from this prolonged hot and dry spell.

“Such a dry start to the year is causing considerable concern for the health of our ecosystems and habitats, as well as for land management and the agricultural sector. As such, we have taken the decision to move the whole of Wales into prolonged dry weather status.

“For us, this means stepping up our actions and monitoring across Wales to help mitigate the impacts on the environment, land, water users and people, and responding to environmental incidents.

“Our drought teams will continue to meet regularly to review the status, and will work closely with our partners to ensure we take appropriate action to reduce impacts on the environment and other water users across Wales.

“To ensure water can continue to be supplied without damaging the environment, the public and businesses across Wales are being urged to use water wisely and manage this precious resource.”

NRW’s decision to declare prolonged dry weather status was shared with the Wales Drought Liaison Group earlier today. The group is chaired by the Welsh Government and made up of senior decision-makers from NRW, the Met Office, water companies, Public Health Wales, farming unions and local authority representatives.

NRW is engaging closely with the Environment Agency in respect to the cross border catchments.

When enjoying the outdoors, they have reminded the public to be mindful that wildlife and ecosystems are under more stress. Members of the public should report any environment incidents to the 24/7 hotline on 0300 065 3000.

Some areas may also be at a higher risk of fires. If you see a wildfire, get to a safe place, call 999 and ask for the Fire Service.

For advice about dry weather and agricultural practices please visit Natural Resources Wales / Advice for farmers in periods of dry weather.

Waterwise’s website provides details on how to use water wisely. Wales’ water companies, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water (DCWW) and Hafren Dyfrdwy (HD), also offer advice to customers on their websites on how to save water.

