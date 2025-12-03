‘Wales must be treated as equal part of UK’ Labour MSs warn Prime Minister

Emily Price

Labour Senedd Members have written to the Prime Minister raising significant concerns about the UK Government’s interference with devolved responsibilities and its failure to move forward with plans to devolve further powers to Wales.

The strongly worded letter – signed by over a third of Labour politicians in the Senedd – accused Sir Keir Starmer of being “deeply insensitive” towards Wales with his government behaving in a similar way to that of the previous Conservative administration.

Since Labour’s general election win in 2024, the party’s MSs have expected the UK Government to press ahead with reforming the outdated Barnett Formula and for rail infrastructure, policing and justice powers to be devolved to Wales.

Welsh Government ministers have also been pushing for the devolution of the Crown Estate, as is the case in Scotland.

However, the letter sent to the Prime Minister on Wednesday (December 3), explained how Westminister had not only failed to move ahead with those plans, but had also been interfering with Wales’ current devolved powers.

The letter detailed how the UK Government’s ‘Pride in Place Programme’ had caused “considerable unhappiness” amongst Labour politicians in the Senedd.

This is due to the flagship communities scheme operating in a “wholly devolved area” that is being “designed and delivered” from Whitehall.

Signatories of the letter asked the Prime Minister: “Why is the UK Government directly funding Welsh Councils to fix bus shelters, reopen park toilets, and provide bins?

“As well as top-slicing funding from the Local Growth Fund – which we would have expected to have been passed to the Welsh Government as an EU successor fund – Pride in Place is being imposed using powers in the UK Internal Market Act 2020.

“Regeneration is a devolved matter. Yet UKIMA is being used to give the UK Government authority to provide financial assistance without requiring consent from the Senedd or Welsh Ministers.

“You will remember the Welsh Government brought a Judicial Review against the last UK Government because, in its view, the Internal Market Act represented an unwarranted attack on devolution.

“The Conservative legislation repealed parts of the Government of Wales Act 2006, reduced the Senedd’s legislative competence, and gave UK Ministers broad ‘Henry VIII powers’ to amend primary legislation, which could undermine devolution.

“For our own Government to then come in and use the very same powers to act in devolved areas is at best deeply insensitive, at worst a constitutional outrage.”

‘Wasteful’

They added: “Not only is it wrong in principle to use the Internal Market Act in this way, the design of the Pride in Place programme by the Wales Office and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, has cut out the democratically elected Welsh Government in a policy area that is fully within its remit.

“Whilst there is a genuflection in the neighbourhood selection criteria to the Welsh Government policies, the UK Government is, nonetheless, requiring Welsh local authorities to seek Whitehall approval for spending that cuts across existing programmes.

“This is ineffective and wasteful, and no way to spend public money.

“If this was being done by a Tory Government, we would be calling for a judicial review. This must never happen again.

“Wales needs and deserves to be treated as an equal part of the UK and the UK Government has a responsibility to act to deliver this equality.

“Wales needs and deserves to be treated as an equal part of the UK and the UK Government has a responsibility to act to deliver this equality. The signs are clear that the public understands this, we must demonstrate that we do too.”

Concerns

The letter was signed by Mick Antoniw, Hannah Blythyn, Alun Davies, John Griffiths, Lesley Griffiths, Julie Morgan, Jenny Rathbone, Rhianon Passmore, Carolyn Thomas, Mike Hedges and Lee Waters.

It’s understood that the concerns were also raised by First Minister Eluned Morgan when she met with the Prime Minister at his official country residence, Chequers, last week.

A Welsh Labour source told Nation.Cymru the matter is expected to be raised by Baroness Morgan again this week with the considerable feeling amongst Welsh Labour and Welsh Government ministers that they must “push back strongly” on the issue.

Mabon ap Gwynfor, a Plaid Cymru MS, described the letter as “extraordinary”.

He said: “Labour in Wales falling apart just months before a crucial election.

“It tells you everything you need to know about a party in complete disarray, with no influence whatsoever over their London colleagues.

“Time and again, when Starmer imposes damaging policies on Wales, Eluned Morgan has chosen to defend him rather than stand up for Wales.

“The cracks inside Labour are now clear for all to see. This is a party split and lacking confidence in its own leadership, while communities in Wales are left paying the price.

“While Labour fight amongst themselves, Plaid Cymru is focused entirely on Wales – on protecting public services, fighting for fairness, and providing the new leadership the people of Wales deserve.”

Chaos

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds said the signatories of this letter were “correct”.

She said: “You cannot claim to respect Wales while designing Welsh programmes from Whitehall. It shows a deep lack of understanding and a worrying disregard for the Senedd.

“If Labour’s representatives in Wales have lost faith in Labour’s MPs in London, it tells you everything about how little grip the party has on devolution.”

A Conservative spokesman said: “Labour are in chaos. Just a week after their Budget for Benefits Street designed to appease Labour members across the country, Welsh Senedd Members have broken ranks to criticise Starmer.

“Only the Conservatives have the team, plan and leader with a backbone to deliver for every corner of the United Kingdom.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We’re working hand in hand with the Welsh Government to deliver real change for communities across Wales in partnership.

“Providing well-targeted funding will help achieve this – with Pride in Place putting local people in the driving seat to decide their priorities, whether that’s their high street, local businesses, or community spaces.

“And it provides extra investment on top of the record funding we’ve already given to Wales, as we make sure communities get the support they deserve.”