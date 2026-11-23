Nation.Cymru staff

Wales has around 30% fewer private-sector businesses per head than England and needs a new economic strategy to help more firms start up and grow, the Federation of Small Businesses has said.

FSB Wales said there were 742 private-sector businesses per 10,000 adults in Wales, compared with 1,062 in England. It said the average turnover of small and medium-sized businesses in Wales was 29.5% lower than in England.

The group said too few firms were growing into larger Welsh-owned companies. It put the number of medium-sized businesses operating in Wales at around 2,300, just under 1% of all businesses. Nine in ten small businesses reported higher running costs than a year earlier, it said.

FSB Wales launched its proposals at the Norwegian Church in Cardiff Bay, where business owners raised concerns about access to finance, shortages of skilled workers and restrictions on what firms can spend grant funding on.

John Hurst, chair of FSB Wales, said: “Wales has the talent, entrepreneurial ambition and business base needed to build a stronger economy, but too often businesses encounter barriers that make starting, growing and succeeding harder than they should be.”

Abigail Jeffreys, commercial director of manufacturing firm Cross Engineering, said finding skilled workers was one of the biggest challenges facing the family business as it looked to expand. She also called for simpler, more flexible grants.

“Too often funding schemes are so narrowly defined that they don’t match the reality of what businesses are trying to achieve,” she said.

Haydn Thomas, chief executive of Cornerstone Finance Group, said some business owners were unaware of the funding available to them or assumed borrowing or taking on investment was unsuitable for their firm.

“We need to do more to help firms understand the choices available, whether that’s traditional lending, alternative finance or investment funding,” he said.

Rising costs

Becky Barratt, co-founder of Welsh design house and retailer Driftwood Designs, said rising costs were affecting decisions about everything from day-to-day operations to long-term investment. She said there were still opportunities to reach new customers, pointing to the company’s experience of opening shops in local communities and building relationships with stockists across Wales and the wider UK.

The proposals, which FSB Wales calls “Start, Sustain, Scale and Succeed”, will form the basis of six months of events and policy briefings. The group will draw on its members’ experiences to identify changes that could help people set up businesses, keep them open and expand.

Mr Hurst said: “If we want better jobs, stronger communities and prosperity spread across Wales, we need an economic strategy focused on helping more businesses navigate each stage of their journey successfully.”