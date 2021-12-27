Wales needs to ‘take a stand’ on second homes says Huw Edwards

BBC journalist and broadcaster Huw Edwards has said that Wales needs to “take a stand” on the issue of second homes.

He was speaking as part of the programme Huw Edwards yn 60 (Huw Edwards at 60) which will be broadcast on Wednesday, 29 December on S4C.

As part of the programme, he will visit Aberarth in Ceredigion where his father, the late academic Hywel Teifi Edwards, was brought up.

He said that before he died his father was “enraged” by how much the village had changed as a result of second homes, saying that it had been “gutted”.

“He saw it as an attack on the Welsh language and culture,” Huw Edwards said.

“My message to Wales would be to say – well, what are you going to do about it? It’s not someone else’s job. It’s our job.

“Dad always said that it’s up to the people of Wales to bear the burden of their responsibility… You sometimes have to take a stand on what is important to you.”

‘A win’

Huw Edwards added that his own situation as a Welshman in London meant that he wasn’t sure that he “belonged”.

“My wife told me once that I was in an impossible situation,” he said.

“The people of Wales think I’ve turned my back on them and the people of England think that I don’t belong there at all, that I’m an outsider.

“And she may have hit on something quite sensible there because I’ve never felt that I belong,” he said.

He said that he was aware that some Welsh speakers were critical of his decision to make a living in London, but that he did not regret it.

“Dad always said this and mam does too. The fact that you are a Welsh speaker and you do a job a million English people would like to do and they depend on you to do it, well as my dad would say, ‘That’s a win’ and for me that’s good enough,” he said.

‘Huw Edwards yn 60’, will be broadcast on S4C on Wednesday night 29 December at 9pm.