Wales’ new darts academy could soon produce Flintshire’s own Luke Littler

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

The biggest darts and pool academy in Wales could soon be producing north Wales’ very own Luke Littlers and Gerwyn Prices.

After being granted planning permission by Flintshire County Council, work has now begun on Ellis’ Darts. It is a purpose-built darts and pool academy on Dock Road in Connah’s Quay aimed primarily at young people.

The project is the brainchild of Lewis and Elizabeth Dickinson and Darren Billingsley, who runs the Deeside Junior Darts Academy.

The facility is named after Lewis and Elizabeth’s son Ellis. He is currently a member of Deeside Darts Academy, which has 82 members and a waiting list of 30.

Having seen the positive impact of the club on its members, Lewis – who runs Dickinson Joinery – and Darren began discussing how the academy could grow.

“I saw with my own eyes what playing darts did for Ellis,” said Lewis. “He grew in confidence so much stepping on that stage to play matches in front of strangers.

“Chatting with Darren we talked about how there is very little for kids to do in Deeside and Flintshire and how more of them needed access to something like this.”

For Darren, expansion had always been a dream.

He said: “They have facilities in Cardiff and Swansea but there are none in north Wales. Our best players have to travel to Chester or Ellesmere Port to play at dedicated facilities.

“I just needed to find someone who shared my vision,

“Once Lewis and Elizabeth said they wanted to help we started discussing ideas.”

Those discussions turned into Ellis’ Darts, a two-storey darts and pool academy with five pool tables, 10 upstairs dart boards with oches, a refreshment bar, darts equipment shop and seating.

The centre is expected to open in November.

Free membership

To enter people will need to be members – although membership will be free.

“Membership just allows us to know who is in here and to ensure that tables and dart boards have been booked,” said Elizabeth. “There will be no charge to join because we want this to be a safe place for any young person to come and meet their friends, enjoy themselves and – if they want to – improve their skills.

“Once you’re a member you’ll be able to pay to book tables and boards.”

The centre will be part academy, part youth club but will also give serious young enthusiasts who want to play darts or pool competitively access to coaching and competitions like never before.

It will also increase the number of players who can join the academy, meaning anyone who wants to join will have a space.

“There’s nowhere for kids to go,” said Lewis. “That’s why they end up just hanging around. Even the swimming baths only offers one free hour a week.

“This would be the kind of place I would have wanted to meet my mates – give me a choice between hanging round the shops or coming somewhere like this, I’d have chosen this every time.”

Adult membership

Adults will also be allowed to join, as Lewis and Darren see the social benefit of young players learning from old hands.

But the facility will be aimed at juniors, with all staff and coaches vetted to ensure they can offer a safe environment.

“It’s going to be the biggest facility of its kind in Wales,” said Darren. “We have already had interest shown from Disability Darts Wales, the Junior Darts Corporation and the Welsh Darts Organisation to host events and competitions here which is massive.

“Two weeks after we launched our Facebook page it had 1,200 followers and we’ve had enquiries from players as far away as Rhyl and Wrexham wanting to join.

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