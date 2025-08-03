Wales’ only Royal Academy faces closure after 144 years

Wales’ first and only Royal Academy, a cornerstone of Welsh art and cultural life since 1881, is at risk of closure due to lack of funds.

As rising costs and cuts to public funding take their toll, the Royal Cambrian Academy of Art of Crown Lane, Conwy has launched an urgent appeal to keep its doors open.

The Royal Academy has its roots in Britain’s first artists’ colony, whose members went on to found the Cambrian Academy of Art in 1881. In 1882, Queen Victoria commanded that the Academy be styled as ‘Royal’.

Small but vital

In the century and a half since, the small but vital organisation has supported Welsh artists, provided free public exhibitions, and delivered creative workshops for people across the community — including those with the least access to the arts.

More than 140 artists, from emerging talent to established names, rely on the Academy as a place to exhibit, connect, and grow. For many, it’s one of the few opportunities in Wales to gain professional exposure and be part of a supportive artistic network.

The Academy has stressed that its closure would be more than a local loss. It would mean the end of a legacy that has helped shape generations of Welsh art and artists.

Having been headed up by painter Augustus John and Sir Kyffin Williams in the 20th century, it is now governed by a Volunteer Council of artists.

Currently, it holds nine exhibitions per year, has an extensive education programme and offers free public entry, with HRH Prince of Wales as Patron and Honorary Artist Member.

‘Tragedy’

Jess Bugler, a printmaker and RCA Council Member, said: “The RCA is a wonderful gallery, home to a fantastic community of artists from across Wales, dedicated to celebrating the richness of contemporary Welsh visual arts. It offers an exciting place for local people and visitors to be immersed and amazed. “For me, and other artists, the RCA has provided a place of inspiration where artists can come together as a community, develop our skills, realise our visions and pass on our knowledge to the next generation. “The loss if it closes will be immense, both to current Welsh artists and future generations who will be deprived of the opportunities and the community it has provided. But importantly, its closure will also be a huge loss to the cultural landscape of Wales. “Every other nation has its own Royal Academy, but only in Wales is it allowed to fail. In the past six months, the RCA has restructured, fundraised and relied on volunteers. We have fought hard to stay open but without any external support from local or national government, in the current financial climate, it is proving impossible. “The closure of the RCA will be a tragedy for the visual arts and Wales will be the poorer for it. ”

The team behind the Academy has released a short film and launched a public fundraising campaign in an effort to protect its future. To donate, visit the Royal Cambrian Academy’s website here.

