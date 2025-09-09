Wales’ only senior baseball club heads to British final

Wales’s only senior American baseball club are writing a new chapter in sporting history after an amazing league campaign in the South West and Wales Baseball League (SWWBL), storming their way into the 2025 AA National Final.

The Cardiff Merlins proved their resilience, slaying the Richmond Dragons in the quarter final. Trailing 10–0, they mounted one of the greatest comebacks this year in British baseball, clawing their way back to a 14–13 victory.

That victory set up a daunting semi-final clash with the Guildford Mavericks, a side that had just dismantled the Sheffield Bladerunners 25–1 in only three innings the previous week. But on Sunday, it was the Merlins who showed their firepower, forcing a mercy-rule win over the Mavericks 15–5 after five innings.

Collision

The day didn’t start smoothly. Guildford struck early with three runs in the opening inning, and there were worrying scenes when Merlins outfielder Eiki Ito suffered a facial injury after a fearless collision with the boundary fence while making a committed catch attempt. Eiki was taken to hospital, but his bravery set the tone for a team that thrives on its “nothing is impossible” attitude.

The Merlins soon came alive, steadily piling on runs to overtake the Mavericks and never look back. Consistent hitting throughout the lineup showed why the Merlins have been one of the most dangerous sides in the country this year. The decisive moment came when Saskia stepped up to the plate and delivered the game-winning hit, sealing the walk-off victory and booking Cardiff’s place in the national final.

‘Anything is possible’

“This team is built on heart, grit and the belief that anything is possible,” said head coach Nick South after the win. “We’re proud not just to represent Cardiff, but to fly the flag for Wales on the national stage.”

The AA National Final will be held at the National Baseball Complex at Farnham Park on 20th–21st September, with Cardiff set to face the Milton Keynes Bucks in a best-of-three series.

For the Merlins, reaching the national final is more than just a sporting achievement—it’s a landmark moment for Welsh baseball. As the country’s only senior American baseball club, Cardiff continues to break barriers and showcase the sport to a wider audience across Wales.

With the red dragon flying high and the magic of the Merlins in full swing, the final promises to be a spectacle worth watching.

To find out more about Cardiff Merlins, visit their site here.