Wales’ police chiefs to face MPs amid uncertainty over future of policing

Nation.Cymru staff

The future structure of policing in Wales will come under scrutiny next month when the country’s four Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) appear before MPs to discuss proposed reforms that could see their roles abolished.

The Welsh Affairs Committee will question the commissioners on July 8 as part of an inquiry into the UK Government’s plans for policing in England and Wales.

The session follows the publication of a Government White Paper in January which proposed abolishing PCCs, the elected figures responsible for overseeing police budgets, priorities and performance.

In England, ministers have suggested many of their responsibilities would be transferred to elected regional mayors or council leaders. However, no equivalent arrangements have been outlined for Wales, raising questions about how Welsh police forces would be held accountable.

The White Paper also proposed reducing the number of territorial police forces across England and Wales, although there has been little indication of what that could mean for Wales’s four forces.

The inquiry is expected to examine whether policing should be devolved to the Welsh Government, alongside discussions on violence against women and girls, the use of facial recognition technology and wider questions about police accountability.

The committee will also seek views on whether Wales should retain four separate police forces or move towards a different structure.

Ruth Jones MP, chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee, said: “Next month’s session is an important opportunity to delve into what the UK Government’s proposed reforms could mean for policing in Wales.

“If PCCs are to be abolished, it is essential that any new arrangements ensure police forces in Wales remain clearly accountable to the public and that communities continue to have a strong voice in shaping policing priorities.”

Ms Jones said MPs would also explore whether Wales’s current policing structure remained the most effective model.

She added: “We also want to explore views on the optimal number of forces for Wales and the importance of striking a balance between efficiency and preserving a strong understanding of local needs.”

Written submissions

Ahead of the evidence session, the committee has issued a call for written submissions from academics and policy experts.

Among the questions being posed are how police forces in Wales should be held to account if PCCs are abolished, what lessons can be learned from the PCC model, whether the number of Welsh police forces should change, and the arguments for and against devolving policing powers to Cardiff Bay.

The issue of policing devolution has been debated in Wales for several years, with supporters arguing it would bring policing into line with devolved services such as health, education and local government.

Opponents have raised concerns about the cost and complexity of restructuring policing arrangements and the potential impact on cross-border cooperation.

The Welsh Affairs Committee is responsible for scrutinising the work of the Wales Office and wider UK Government policies that affect Wales.