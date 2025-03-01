Wales’ political leaders publish St David’s Day messages

Political leaders have published messages to mark St David’s Day today, commemorating the date of his death in 589 AD.

Saint David was recognised as the patron saint of Wales in the 12th century at the peak of Welsh resistance to the Normans and was canonised by Pope Callixtus II in 1120.

In her message, Eluned Morgan, who celebrates St David’s Day for the first time since being elected First Minister observed that today is a day for people across Wales and across the world come together and celebrate all things Wales and Welshness – Cymru a Chymreictod.

Little things

She added: “On our national day we like to follow St David and what he did and do the little things – gwneud y pethau bychain. Because lots of little things soon add up.

“This sense of taking care of others is part of our national identity, as is our love of singing and sports.

“We are right to be proud of our close-knit communities and strong sense of social justice and fairness. Our tolerance and our progressive values are also key to us.

“Wales is also home to innovators and creators, making it a place where brilliant ideas can thrive.

“Our rich history, vibrant culture and language is as unique as our mountains, coastlines and thriving cities.

“I promise that we will continue our work to create a stronger, fairer and a greener Wales. A place where everyone is valued, and nobody is left behind. And where our young people can achieve their dreams and their potential. These are aims rooted in the lessons taught by Dewi Sant himself.

“So, wherever you are celebrating St David’s Day this year, help us to turn the world a little more Welsh and do a little thing to brighten someone else’s day up.

“Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus to you all – mwynhewch!”

‘Think big’

In his message to the people of Wales on St David’s Day, Rhun ap Iorwerth, the Leader of Plaid Cymru outlined his party’s plans to “move beyond the little things” and “think big for Wales” as we approach the 2026 Senedd election.

He said: “On St David’s Day, we come together as a nation to celebrate our Patron Saint. Today, we remember what Dewi said – ‘do the little things’ – and as important as that message is, let’s think big for Wales. Let’s aim higher and be ambitious for our future.

“Plaid Cymru is ready to work with you and your community to offer a new start for Wales. We will always demand fair play for you whilst also setting a much greater ambition for what we can achieve, and for the Wales we want to see.

“With only a year to go until the next Senedd election, Plaid Cymru will do the little things in order to bring about that big change. From our plans to cut NHS waiting lists, to offering a way forward for creating better jobs and developing a more prosperous economy as we grow in confidence as a country. Plaid Cymru’s message to you is: come with us on that journey.”

“Dydd Gwyl Dewi hapus i chi gyd.”

National holiday

In an opinion piece for Nation.Cymru published earlier on Saturday morning, Darren Millar, leader of the Welsh Conservatives reiterated calls for a national bank holiday to mark St David’s Day.

He said that today,” is not just an annual opportunity to remember and celebrate the life, Christian devotion and example of our patron saint, and neither is it simply an opportunity to be reminded to “gwneud y pethau bychain” (“do the little things”), it is a cornerstone of our Welsh identity that fosters national pride.”

He added: “Creating a St David’s Day bank holiday would be a powerful affirmation of our Welsh culture, language, and heritage. Wales has a rich history and a thriving cultural identity that deserves greater recognition.

“We are a land of song, music and great literary tradition, but, sadly, not everyone is aware of, or has been able to experience these riches.

“A dedicated public holiday would allow our communities to fully celebrate these traditions, from local eisteddfodau and parades to concerts and festivals, strengthening national pride and fostering greater engagement with our Welsh culture.

“A day of reflection, with the full benefits that a bank holiday allows, will enhance Welsh cultural recognition with people of all ages.

“The Welsh language would also benefit, as more people would have the opportunity to take part in Welsh-language events, reinforcing its use, and supporting our collective national efforts to increase number of people using and learning Welsh.

“Additionally, a St David’s Day bank holiday would provide an much needed economic boost, particularly to Wales’ tourism and hospitality sectors.

“It will give people a chance to visit our iconic Welsh cities, stunning national parks, landmarks and historic sites. This will provide much-needed additional footfall for our retail, hospitality and leisure sector. Promoting Wales’ unique language, heritage and culture is integral to our prosperity and what better opportunity do we have than on St David’s Day?

“It will give many more Welsh people the chance to put on a daffodil or a leak and to enjoy the National St David’s Day parade in Cardiff, as well as the other celebrations taking place the length and breadth of Wales.”

