Wales rail network set for remaining autumn fixtures

Nation Cymru staff

Transport operators are reminding rugby fans traveling to Cardiff for Wales’ upcoming Autumn Internationals against New Zealand and Australia to plan ahead.

Following a successful matchday operation for Wales v Japan which saw over 50,000 fans travel in and out of the city, Transport for Wales (TfW) and Great Western Railway (GWR) are expecting continued high demand across the rail network for the remaining fixtures.

Additional trains and enhanced crowd management plans remain in place to keep supporters moving safely and efficiently after final whistle.

A post match queueing system will be in place at Cardiff Central and Cardiff Queen Street station after each match, starting from:

1530 for Wales v New Zealand | 14 November

2130 for Wales v Australia | 21 November

Passengers can use either station up until crowd management begins.

After these times, passengers travelling to Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr, Rhymney, Coryton, Cardiff Bay, Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan will be directed to Cardiff Queen Street station.

All other queues, including Ebbw Vale, Maesteg, Cheltenham Spa and services towards Bristol, London, Manchester, West Wales and North Wales will be on Cardiff Central square.

An accessibility queue will be available at both stations.

Georgie Porter, Head of Events Planning and Delivery at Transport for Wales, shared: “Following a really successful operation for the Japan game, we’re ready to welcome supporters back to Cardiff for two more weekends of rugby.

“Our main priority is to get everyone to and from Cardiff safely and smoothly. The post-match queuing systems are designed to keep fans moving as quickly as possible, and we encourage everyone to double-check their post-match queue and allow plenty of time for their travel.”

GWR Customer Services Director, Rachel Geliamassi, added: “Fans traveling on GWR services into Cardiff Central are strongly advised to reserve their seats in advance to avoid disappointment. Planning ahead and booking early can help you relax and focus on enjoying the rugby.

“We would encourage customers to check journey times and allow sufficient time to board trains safely. Remember that trains will be extremely busy leading up to kick-off and immediately following the match.”

Find out more at Autumn Internationals | Transport for Wales