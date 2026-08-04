Wales raises £1 million to support survivors of the Venezuela earthquakes

People across Wales have donated £1 million to support survivors of the devastating Venezuela earthquakes, just over a month after the appeal was launched.

The total includes a £50,000 contribution from the Welsh Government and significant corporate support, including a £100,000 donation from the Cardiff-headquartered Admiral Group, DEC Cymru confirmed.

Across the UK, the DEC Venezuela Earthquake Appeal has now raised more than £18 million, including £2 million through UK Aid Match.

The response from the Welsh and UK public means that the DEC is listed among the top 5 contributors globally to the international aid response, according to the UN’s financial tracking service.

However, DEC highlighted that the scale of need remains immense, as The World Bank estimates the earthquakes caused more than US$19.6 billion in damage.

While official figures indicate 5,300 people died in the disaster, tens of thousands remain missing and are now presumed dead.

Moreover around 96,000 buildings have been damaged or destroyed, and an estimated one million people are expected to require food assistance before November 2026.

As the aid effort slowly transitions from emergency response into the early recovery phase, charities are also supporting wider efforts to clear waste, improve sanitation and restore safe living conditions, as living amongst the rubble, dust and other contaminants poses significant secondary risks for the affected area’s inhabitants.

DEC member charity, Action Against Hunger, has sustained an ongoing response since the first 48 hours of the earthquakes, reaching over 10,000 individuals in La Guaira, Distrito Capital, and Falcón.

The charity has been supporting the safe collection and disposal of solid waste, managing over 300m³ so far, as well as organising community clean-up teams to improve sanitary conditions across many communities.

This work takes place alongside wider efforts Government led efforts to clear and sort rubble.

In addition to this, the charity has supplied more than 470,000 litres of safe drinking water and installed 40 portable latrines, 9 temporary showers, and 13 water storage tanks in affected areas, as well as distributing hygiene kits and diapers.

Over 600 people have also accessed health services, psychoeducation, psychological first aid, and essential medicines.

DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed recently visited communities in Venezuela supported by DEC member charities.

He said: “In the beachside town of La Guaira, I witnessed families who have lost everything sheltering in parks, churches and community spaces in what were really very basic lightweight tents.

“It was a relief to reach a World Vision distribution centre and witness the DEC funded response in action. There donations of a months’ worth of food for a family of four, were being distributed to an extremely long queue of people.

“That support is possible because of the generosity of people across the UK. Thank you.”

World Vision is one of fourteen DEC member charities responding either directly in Venezuela or via local parters with a wide range of interventions reflecting priority needs.

The charity has reached more than 35,700 people across La Guaira, Caracas and Miranda with food assistance, as well as clean water, hygiene and shelter kits, child protection services and psychosocial support.

DEC Cymru External Relations Manager Siân Stephen said: “Working amid the devastation, DEC member charities are doing everything they can to prevent further humanitarian crises caused by poor living conditions, inadequate housing and sanitation.

“With the support of the DEC, member charities are continually assessing and adapting their programmes to meet emerging needs on the ground. We are also keenly aware of the need to support the local aid workers themselves, many of whom have their own grief and loss to carry.

“Reaching £1 million in Wales is a such fantastic milestone. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has donated, fundraised or helped spread the word about this appeal.

“The generosity we see from people in Wales, time and again, is just inspiring.”

Donations are welcome via the DEC Cymru site here.

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