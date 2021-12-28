Wales records 12,378 new Covid cases as infection rates surge
Public Health Wales has reported over 12,000 new cases of Coronavirus in the 48-hour up to 9am on Boxing Day.
The surge in cases has seen weekly infection rate reach 1004.1 per 100,000 people, more than doubling from the rate of 492.9 at the start of December.
PHW also reported three further deaths due to Covid, taking the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 6,551.
Over the week ending 23 December Cardiff recorded the highest weekly infection rate in Wales at 1,335.5. Overall, 11 of 22 local authorities have rates in four figures, including diff, while Newport, Anglesey, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, the Vale of Glamorgan, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Ceredigion, and Swansea.
Merthyr also has the highest positive test proportion at 30.7%. followed by Wrexham, 30.5%, and Rhondda Cynon Taf and Cardiff 30.4%.
The national test positivity rate across has jumped from 22% on Christmas Eve to 28.2%.
In the run up to the Christmas break there were 444 people in general and acute hospital beds with coronavirus and 31 people required treatment in ventilated intensive care beds with Covid-19. The statistic on hospital admissions will next be updated on December 30.
Booster jabs
Health officials are urging people in Wales to get a booster jab as cases climb again with PHW’s Dr Giri Shankar highlighting particular concern at the lower take-up of jabs among younger people and healthcare workers.
“We’ve got a good uptake currently, about 87% for care home residents,” Dr Shankar told BBC Wales.
“We still have a way to go in the younger cohort. In the 40 to 49-year-olds we have about 50% uptake.
“In the 30- to 39-year-olds we have 30% uptake and with our healthcare workers we have around 82% so we need to do better with those younger cohorts and healthcare workers so that additional protection can be realised in the population.”
Its so good seeing Wales pulling together on this….as the infection numbers grow again, With the exception of the few ‘ usual suspects’ who think its just a mild flu – or a big brother hoax – we can be proud of our NHS and all fantastic care & support staff in a range of settings. Wales has shown it can work with the other nations in these islands and match the efforts in other small nations.. Evidence based and proportionate response plans seem to reflect the colleagate approach of the WGvt, civic society and local community reps. We just… Read more »
Yes, the youth are the same in Scandia, no jabs and feeling fireproof, as one does when young. Maybe have the pop bands and sportspeople give them a shakeup on adverts? Worth a try.
It is a mild cold….seen it for myself…..how many lock ups are we going have under our leader Mr. Dic Tator.?
Not keen on lock ups, lock downs or indeed lock ins my friend – but I’m afraid what you say does not stack up or has any evidence in fact or clinical experience, I’m sure there are many less severe cases as you describe – but those who I know who have it NOW – do not share your light effect views. Like with all outbreaks of any infection or disease., transmission presentation and effects differ – but the 🦠case here is causing not only very high levels of increasing hospitalisation and knock on effects on other cancer ♋️ or… Read more »