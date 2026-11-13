Wales records UK’s lowest temperature as frost set to return 

Nation.Cymru staff

The Met Office is forecasting another night of widespread frost across inland Wales on Friday before temperatures edge up on Saturday.

It follows the UK’s coldest night of the season so far, with Sennybridge, near Brecon, provisionally recording the country’s lowest temperature at minus 6.6°C.

The reading was just below the minus 6.5°C recorded at both Shap in Cumbria and Eskdalemuir in the Scottish Borders.

Thursday night was the coldest of the season so far across the UK.

Met Office chief forecaster Chris Bulmer said: “The UK forecast has moved to a colder phase with the daytime temperatures for most locations likely to stay in single figures.”

He said temperatures could fall to between minus 4°C and minus 6°C in some parts of the UK on Friday night, bringing another significant ground frost.

The Met Office’s forecast for Wales shows a mostly cloudy night with some clear spells and widespread frost inland. Winds are expected to pick up around Ynys Môn.

Saturday is expected to stay dry for most of Wales, with a few showers possible in the north-west. Temperatures will rise slightly, reaching around 7°C, but will remain below average for the time of year. Winds are forecast to strengthen along the coast and over hills later in the day.

Rain is expected across Wales on Sunday as temperatures return closer to the seasonal average. The Met Office expects a drier spell on Monday before rain returns on Tuesday, with winds picking up again near the coast.