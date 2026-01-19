Wales’ representative on main BBC board criticised for not attending crucial Senedd meeting

Martin Shipton

Wales’ representative on the main BBC board has been strongly criticised for failing to attend a crucial Senedd committee meeting at which the future of BBC Wales will be discussed.

Instead, Michael Plaut will go to a meeting of a college board, which he chairs.

Mr Plaut’s appointment to the board was controversial when it was announced two years ago because for nearly 60 years before him all Welsh representatives on the BBC’s governance body were Welsh speakers. He does not speak the language or have a background in the broadcasting industry.

The appointment was also seen as a political appointment, having been made the day before the 2024 general election was called at which the Conservatives lost power.

On Thursday January 22 the Senedd’s Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport and International Relations Committee will discuss UK Government proposals relating to the future of the BBC.

In December 2025 the government released a Green Paper titled “Britain’s Story: The Next Chapter,” initiating a public consultation for the next BBC Royal Charter, which takes effect in 2028. The review aims to futureproof the BBC by addressing concerns like funding (considering advertising/subscription), independence (board appointments), updating its mission for accuracy and AI, and tackling misinformation, with a White Paper expected later in 2026 following the consultation’s closure in March.

The agenda for the January 22 meeting has now been published. It shows that while the outgoing BBC Director General Tim Davie will travel to the meeting from London and be accompanied by Rhuanedd Richards, the Interim Nations Director; and Garmon Rhys, the Interim BBC Wales Director; Mr Plaut will not be present to give evidence and answer questions.

A broadcast industry insider told Nation.Cymru: “This is an extremely important Senedd committee meeting and it makes no sense that at such a crucial time for the future of BBC Wales, the nation’s representative on the BBC board will not be present.

“What is the point of having a board director to represent Wales if they don’t attend meetings like this?”

Another industry source said: “Attending such a meeting at a crucial time like this should be seen as an essential part of the role. It seems extraordinary that Mr Plaut won’t be there. I can’t remember a time when a previous member of the governance team representing Wales failed to show up on such an occasion.”

Biased

Mr Plaut is understood to have supported moves to force the resignation of Mr Davie as Director General of the BBC last year over allegations from supporters of Israel that the broadcaster’s coverage of the Gaza conflict had been biased against Israel. One of the other BBC board members, Sir Robbie Gibb, has close ties with the Jewish Chronicle, a newspaper that has fervently supported Israel throughout its war on Gaza.

A spokesperson for BBC Wales said: “Michael Plaut was already committed to attending an important long-standing meeting of the whole board of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, where he is Chair of the Board, on January 22. Michael has explained that this is a particularly important board meeting, as following the recent receipt of funding from Medr, the board will be discussing plans for the future of the College. Michael has described this as an important opportunity to build on the College’s expertise and to support Wales’ education and creative sectors.

“The BBC informed the committee secretariat some time ago that Michael was unable to attend, and Michael personally wrote to Delyth Jewell to both offer his sincere apologies and to explain the background as to why. Michael is very keen to engage with the committee and committee members, and has made himself available to the chair, the committee, or to meet the individual committee members on an alternative date.

“Michael Plaut’s appointment to the BBC board as non-executive director for Wales was a public appointment and followed the public appointment process. Since his appointment in 2024, Michael has brought with him a wealth of experience to the BBC board.

“A Welsh business leader, he has extensive executive and non-executive leadership experience in the commercial and non-profit sectors. He has advised governments in both Westminster and Cardiff Bay on the Welsh economy and Welsh business, and has appeared regularly in the media commenting on business and economic issues pertaining to Wales.

“He is a former Chair of CBI Wales and, amongst the other roles he currently holds, he is Chair of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and a Governor of the University of South Wales.”