Wales’ retirement ‘sweet spots’ revealed in new index

The best places to retire in Wales have been ranked based on factors including healthcare, house prices and quality of life.

Vale of Glamorgan is the best area to retire in Wales according to the new research from David Wilson Homes, while Gwynedd and Monmouthshire round out the top three destinations for retirees in the region.

To explore what makes a location ideal for later life, David Wilson Homes has created a Regional Retirement Index, ranking local authorities within Wales based on factors that matter most to retirees: life satisfaction, housing affordability, access to healthcare, and green space.

The data was gathered from national sources such as the Office for National Statistics and NHS data, as well as OpenStreetMap to identify the amount of public greenspace in each local authority. A survey of 1,000 UK respondents (aged 45+) was also conducted in September 2025 via OnePulse.

A weighted ranking was then applied to create a consistent dataset that allowed for comparisons and rankings within each region.

However, David Wilson Homes highlights that, as the regions cover different geographies and are structured differently, the results should not be seen as direct like-for-like comparisons.

Rather than producing a single national ranking, the index focuses on regional leaders, giving a realistic picture of where retirement life is most appealing locally.

This comes after a recent poll by the housebuilder, which found that almost half (49%) of Brits are planning to remain in their current town or city when they retire.

Steve Mariner, Sales and Marketing Director at David Wilson Homes, said: “Our research shows that retirement decisions are rarely about moving across the country. Most people want to stay near familiar surroundings, friends and family, so the best place to retire is relative. That’s why we’ve focused on regional insights, helping people see which areas perform best locally so they can make informed decisions about where to enjoy later life.

“Understanding options like RIO mortgages is an important part of planning for later life, alongside choosing the right location, helping retirees make informed decisions for a secure and comfortable future.”

In Vale of Glamorgan, the high life satisfaction score at 7.5 and number of green spaces per 10k residents means it snatched the top spot with a total score of 61.

However, its average house price was the second highest among the top five regions in Wales at £290,152, and it had the lowest number of GPs per 100k residents (9).

Just 1.1 points behind the top spot, Gwynedd scored high across the board with 15 GPs per 100k residents, the highest number in the top 5, and relatively low average house prices at £196,584.

Monmouthshire, third overall, had by far the most expensive average house price at £325,677 but scored high on green spaces and overall life satisfaction.

On the other hand, Denbighshire had just 2 green spaces per 10,000 residents, but scored highest overall on life satisfaction and offers homes at the second lowest average price across the ranking (£190,052).

Finally, Blaenau Gwent, though lowest on life satisfaction at 7.32, had the second best access to healthcare and an average house price far below the competition at £135,607.

Choosing where to retire is only part of the picture, as financial planning plays an equally important role, according to Steve Mariner.

The David Wilson Homes director added: “Lifestyle choices aside, our research also highlights a knowledge gap that could impact retirement decisions: almost nine in 10 (86%) homeowners over 45 are unaware of Retirement-Interest-Only (RIO) mortgages, a product designed to help older borrowers manage housing costs later in life.”

Terry Higgins, mortgage expert at The New Homes Group, explains: “A retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgage is designed for older borrowers, typically aged 55+ (with some lenders accepting 50+), who may find that a standard mortgage does not meet their needs. As securing a traditional mortgage can become more difficult later in life, a RIO mortgage provides an alternative, either to borrow against your home in retirement or as an alternative to equity release.

“Like a standard interest-only mortgage, a RIO has two parts: the capital (the loan itself) and the interest. With this type of mortgage, your monthly repayments only cover the interest on the amount borrowed. The capital is usually repaid when the property is sold, when the owner enters long‑term care, or when the owner’s estate is settled.”

To explore the full Regional Retirement Index, visit the interactive retirement report here.