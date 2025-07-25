Wales rolls out subsidy card for gluten-free food

A new pre-paid card will be rolled out across Wales to give people who receive gluten-free food on prescription greater choice and freedom.

The card will allow people with conditions like celiac disease and dermatitis herpetiformis to access a wider range of gluten-free foods in supermarkets and online instead of relying only on a prescription.

The National Gluten-Free Subsidy Card Scheme – a UK first – is an alternative way for people to access these foods.

It will be rolled out across Wales from the autumn and people who currently receive gluten-free food on prescription will be contacted by their health board as the scheme goes live in their local area.

‘Necessity’

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said: “For people living with celiac disease, following a strict gluten-free diet is not a lifestyle choice but a medical necessity.

“We want to de-medicalize the supply of gluten-free foods in Wales, giving people more freedom to access the food they want to eat, more conveniently, to help them manage their condition.

“The scheme will contribute to reducing administrative burdens on GPs and pharmacies, while promoting a more effective use of NHS resources”

The new card scheme has been extensively tested in Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Shopping

Cherylee Barker was part of the pilot scheme and has been using the card for six years.

She said: “I was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2007 and quickly realized that maintaining a gluten-free diet would be costly, with limited shopping options and hit-and-miss food choices.

“I jumped at the chance to join the pilot. I could try new products without feeling financially stretched and take back control of my diet.

“The card empowers me to buy the food I want and make better lifestyle choices. It’s one of the best contributors to my healthier life.”

Dietician Alison Jones led the successful pilot and implementation at Hywel Dda.

She said: “As a dietitian I am delighted to see the pre-paid subsidy card being adopted across Wales for people with celiac disease.

“From its use within Hywel Dda we know that the card provides more choice, flexibility and variety, making it easier for them to manage their gluten free diets and whilst still providing the support they need.”

People who are eligible will be offered a choice between a traditional prescription for gluten-free food or the new card scheme, based on their specific needs.

The contactless card works like a standard pre-paid Mastercard and will be topped up every three months.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

