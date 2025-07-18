Wales Screen Summit returns with fresh vision for industry’s future

Leading voices in the film and television industry will outline the transformative impact of emerging technologies at the Wales Screen Summit 2025.

Taking place at The Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff, on October 7 and 8, the premier event for the screen sector will bring together leading professionals to shape the future growth of the industry in Wales.

Following high acclaim for the Wales Screen Summit in 2022 and 2023, the 2025 summit promises to be the most ambitious yet, positioning Wales firmly at the centre of the global conversation around screen content production.

Delegates will explore how emerging technologies are transforming the industry and discuss practical strategies to harness these advancements. Channel leaders, buyers, and industry changemakers will share how they are reshaping the creative landscape, while harnessing everything from the latest tools to international collaborations to get content made.

The summit will provide a dedicated platform to examine IP ownership, monetisation, and protection, a critical topic for creators and producers navigating an increasingly complex global market.

New chapter

This year marks an exciting new chapter for the summit with the appointment of Hollie Abbott as event producer. Hollie, who is also creative director of Cardiff-based Awkward Studios, brings a wealth of experience in content development, production and live event delivery. Her appointment signals a renewed commitment to innovation and dynamic programming.

Emyr Afan OBE, founder of the Wales Screen Summit, said: “The return of Wales Screen Summit has been long overdue, but its timing couldn’t be better with the launch of the Industrial Strategy and a creative industries revival. As we evaluate the opportunities for an industry reset, we’ll explore ways to empower the indie sector and recharge its growth again.”

Rhys Evans, BBC Wales Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Policy, said: “Wales Screen Summit continues to be an essential platform for creative conversations that shape the future of the screen sector in Wales and beyond. We are proud to support an event that sparks innovation, and champions the stories that matter most. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders on key themes as we collectively drive the industry forward in Wales and across the rest of the UK.”

Kevin Blacoe, Channel 4’s Head of Partnerships and Skills, said: “Channel 4 is proud to partner with the Wales Screen Summit 2025. We are so excited to work with the Welsh independent production sector to build and strengthen relationships, to boost production activity from Wales, and to develop and support Welsh creative talent.

“The Wales Screen Summit will be a great opportunity to make progress in all of these areas and we look forward to having a strong presence across the programme.”

Creative powerhouse

Jack Sargeant, Welsh Government Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, said: “Wales has firmly established itself as a creative powerhouse, having been home to some major productions, and the Wales Screen Summit exemplifies our nation’s ambitious vision for the screen industries.”

He added: “By bringing together industry leaders, innovators and creative professionals in Cardiff, this summit reinforces Wales as the ideal filming location.”

“Events like the Wales Screen Summit are essential in fostering the partnerships, knowledge exchange and bold thinking that will drive the next chapter of growth for our screen sector. Wales is ready to embrace the big shift, and this summit will help ensure our creative industries lead that transformation.”

Geraint Evans, Chief Executive of S4C, said: “S4C is delighted to support the Copa Cymru Wales Screen Summit as it establishes itself as a key event in the UK screen sector calendar.

“We hope it will be an opportunity to showcase the outstanding creativity, talent and innovation driving the screen industry here, and to discuss the shared challenges and opportunities for public service media.

“At S4C, we’re committed to championing Welsh storytelling and elevating the voices that shape our culture. By working together, we’re creating new opportunities and are building a stronger, more connected future where Wales’ screen sector can truly thrive.”

The Wales Screen Summit continues to provide unparalleled opportunities for networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange, attracting delegates from across Wales, the UK, and internationally.

Further programme details and speaker announcements will be released in the coming weeks. Early bird tickets are now on sale at walesscreensummit.com

