Wales ‘second-best’ in the world at recycling, but falls short in public places

Nation Cymru staff

New research has found that Wales’ recycling habits drop sharply once people step outside their front door, despite its ranking as the second best in the world for recycling.

More than a third of residents say they do not recycle when out and about.

Angela Spiteri, Senior Marketing Manager at WRAP, said people need to take their home habits with them: “Summer is when many of us head to beaches, attractions, festivals and beauty spots across Wales. While recycling at home has become second nature for most people, those habits can easily slip when we’re out enjoying ourselves.”

The findings, from WRAP’s Annual Tracker Survey 2026, show that while 95% of people in Wales recycle at home, only 65% do when at visitor attractions, festivals or other public places.

Wales is currently ranked second in the world for recycling, with more than half of materials collected staying in Wales and over 90% processed within the UK.

New regulations introduced in 2024 require all workplaces, attractions, and events to separate key recyclable materials, meaning facilities should now be widely available.

WRAP’s research also found that confidence in the recycling system remains low. Only 20% of people said they feel “very confident” that their recycling is actually recycled, while around one in five said they were unsure or not confident at all.

Joan Lilley, Chief Environmental Services Officer at Pembrokeshire County Council, said facilities across Wales see first‑hand how recycling keeps valuable materials in circulation:

“Every item placed in the right recycling bin helps reduce the need for new raw materials and gives those materials the best possible chance of becoming something new.”

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