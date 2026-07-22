Wales secures first post-Brexit EU funding deal to boost digital health innovation

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh businesses, universities and NHS organisations are being invited to bid for European research funding after Wales secured its first EU grant since Brexit.

The Welsh Government has joined the UNITE European Digital Health Valleys project, receiving more than £700,000 through the EU’s Horizon Europe programme to help Welsh organisations develop digital healthcare technologies and build partnerships with counterparts across Europe.

The scheme aims to tackle shared healthcare challenges such as ageing populations and workforce pressures by supporting the development, testing and rollout of new digital health solutions.

Welsh SMEs, health boards, universities and innovation organisations are being encouraged to begin developing project ideas and international partnerships ahead of future funding opportunities.

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Adam Price said the agreement marked an important step for Wales’ economy and healthcare sector.

He said: “Driving innovation-led economic growth, strengthening Wales’ international partnerships, and ensuring new technologies deliver tangible benefits for public services and businesses across Wales are key pillars of our new economic productivity mission.

“This major initiative will deliver on all those fronts, with a focus on addressing shared healthcare challenges such as the needs of ageing populations and workforce pressures by connecting industry, healthcare providers, academia and the public sector.”

The UNITE project brings together European regions to create a connected digital health ecosystem, allowing organisations to collaborate on the development and deployment of new healthcare technologies.

As a partner region, Wales will gain access to a network of digital health organisations across Europe, opening up opportunities for Welsh businesses and research institutions to collaborate internationally and compete for research and development funding.

Mr Price added: “As a UNITE partner region Wales will play a central role in shaping a new digital health innovation ecosystem and gain access to a network of European digital health regions, opening up new opportunities for our most innovative sector organisations to collaborate internationally and access funding.

“Crucially, this will support the adoption of innovative solutions for NHS Wales while strengthening Wales’ position in the global digital health market.”

The Welsh Government said organisations interested in taking part can learn more at a free webinar on 3 September or seek advice through Business Wales.

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