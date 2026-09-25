Wales sees first signs of drought recovery following recent rainfall

Nation Cymru staff

Parts of Wales affected by drought this summer are showing early signs of recovery, according to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Many rivers in south-west Wales have responded well to recent rainfall and are approaching normal flows for the time of the year. NRW has confirmed that south-west Wales will move into ‘recovery from drought’ status.

Rivers in other parts of the country have not responded so quickly and remain low for the time of year. Areas in south-east, north Wales and upper Severn will remain in drought status for the time being, with enhanced environmental monitoring continuing.

As of this week, Wales as a whole has received 78% of the expected rainfall for September.

Drought was first declared in north Wales on the 23 July, after a succession of heatwaves and dry weather began to take its toll on the environment. A week later, on the 30 July, drought status was extended for the whole of Wales.

Summer 2026 saw the driest July since records began 190 years ago, and the driest July-August two month period since 1976. It was also thought to the be the hottest summer on record, according to the Met Office.

Rhian Thomas, Sustainable Water and Nature Manager from NRW said: “The heatwaves over the summer intensified the dry conditions, causing a rapid deterioration of the environment and widespread impacts to waters, soils, wildlife and habitats.

“While it’s promising to see signs of recovery, we cannot be complacent. We expect it will take time, and more sufficient rainfall into the autumn before the environment fully recovers, and we will be closely monitoring conditions in the weeks and months to come.

“With Wales reaching drought conditions for the last two summers, we must all be prepared for more frequent droughts in the future. As our climate continues to change, we expect to see a shift towards hotter, drier summers and wetter winters, with water less reliably available throughout the year.

“We are already planning for climate change in everything we do across our remit. This includes drought planning for the future and setting guidance for water company long-term planning. Our aim is to support a Wales which is more resilient to drought in the future.”

While areas in Wales remain in drought, NRW continues to advise the Welsh Government’s Drought Liaison Group to share information and advice on current environmental conditions.

This includes representatives from the agricultural sector about the ongoing impacts of the drought on crop production and supplementary feeding for livestock.

Teams continue to work closely with colleagues in the Environment Agency in England for cross-border rivers such as the River Seven and Rive Dee.

Anyone concerned about ongoing impacts of the drought on the environment, or pollution, should submit an incident report or contact NRW’s incident hotline on 03000 65 3000.

NRW is a proud supporter of Let’s Save Water – a campaign backed by regulators and water companies. People are encouraged to continue to use water wisely into the autumn/winter to support nature’s recovery.

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