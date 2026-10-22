Wales sees highest rise in rush hour collisions after autumn clock change

Nation Cymru staff

New analysis of government collision records have revealed that Wales is the UK’s most unfortunate place in the UK for evening commute crashes, which have surged by up to 133% after the clocks go back

Car insurance provider Ageas analysed over 500,000 Department for Transport collision records, from 2021-2025, finding a dramatic spike in evening commute accidents.

Nationwide, 5pm road collisions jump by an average of 43% in the three weeks after the clocks go back compared to the three weeks before, with this figure climbing to over 130% in some parts of the country.

The increase is not limited to minor bumps. Across the country, serious injury collisions at 5pm climb by 54% in the three weeks following the clock change, while fatal collisions rise by 42%.

Ageas highlights that the sharp rise in evening commute crashes is driven by two factors – sudden darkness and deteriorating seasonal weather conditions. Across the five-year dataset, 90% of the additional 5pm collisions happened on wet, damp or adverse road surfaces.

Which nations and English regions see the biggest increase in post clock-change collisions?

While the UK-wide surge highlights a widespread seasonal risk, the impact varies significantly depending on geography. Regional areas further north and west experience much sharper rises in 5pm collisions.

Wales: 83% North West: 78% Scotland: 75% West Midlands: 62% Yorkshire & The Humber: 61% East of England: 41% South East: 34% North East: 30% London: 29% South West: 28% East Midlands: 26%

(Increase in 5pm road collisions in the three weeks following the autumn clock change, compared to the three weeks before)

Local data further underlines these regional contrasts. In Merseyside, collisions occurring at 5pm leap by 133% in the three weeks after the clocks go back, while areas across Hertfordshire (+100%), Suffolk (+100%), and Cheshire (+94%) also see crash volumes double or nearly double.

Jonathan Price, Managing Director for the direct business at Ageas UK, comments: “Every October, the clock change catches drivers off guard as darkness suddenly falls during the peak 5pm rush hour.

“Our research shows that this transition creates a perfect storm on the roads. It isn’t just the lack of daylight that catches people out, but the combination of sudden evening darkness meeting wet, slippery autumn roads. When visibility drops and stopping distances increase, the chances of an accident rise significantly.

“We’re urging motorists not to rely on summer driving habits. Checking your vehicle lights, reducing speed for the conditions, and allowing extra braking distance during the 5pm commute can make a vital difference in keeping everyone safe.”

To help motorists navigate the autumn transition safely, Ageas has shared five essential tips for the evening commute.

Treat wet leaves like ice: Wet leaves can create a slick layer on the road that drastically reduces grip and increases stopping distances. Avoid sudden braking over leaf carpeted roads, which can also mask deep potholes and kerbs. Guard against low autumn sun glare: The low sun during October commutes can cause blinding glare. Keep sunglasses in the car and keep your windscreen clean inside and out to prevent low light from magnifying dirt smears. Clear interior windscreen fog before moving: Rapid autumn evening temperature drops can cause inner glass to mist up quickly. Use climate control and demisters to clear all windows completely before setting off – never rely on wipers alone. Check tyre pressure as temperatures drop: Tyre pressure drops as surrounding temperatures cool, reducing grip on wet tarmac and increasing aquaplaning risk. 1.6mm is the legal minimum depth, but some experts recommend a minimum of 3mm to 4mm for autumn and winter conditions. Stay alert for wildlife during peak dusk hours: Deer and other wildlife are most active at dawn and dusk during autumn. Drive with more awareness of your surroundings during these hours, especially when travelling along wooded or semi-rural commuter routes.

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