Wales sees surge in cruise ship visits

The number of cruise ships visiting Wales has more than doubled in just four years.

In 2025, a total of 84 cruise ships visited Welsh ports, up from 41 in 2021. The Welsh Government described the increase as a sign of growing international recognition, with the country offering a mix of “authentic experiences, rich heritage and stunning landscapes” that appeal to global travellers.

Cruise operators and passengers can access five key ports: Cardiff, Swansea, Milford Haven, Fishguard and Holyhead. Each provides links to popular cultural and natural attractions.

Holyhead in Anglesey remains the busiest cruise gateway, handling 55 of the 84 vessels in 2025. Its facilities can berth ships up to 300 metres long, while an anchorage system allows larger vessels to transfer passengers ashore by tender.

Highlight

Cruise operator Viking UK said demand for north Wales was growing rapidly. Managing Director Wendy Atkin-Smith described Holyhead as a highlight of the company’s British Isles voyages.

“Our guests love exploring the area – from visiting Roman forts and Gwydir Castle to sampling Anglesey’s food and taking scenic hikes in Snowdonia,” she said. “We are scheduled to call at Holyhead 25 times next year, an increase of nearly 40% from 2025, bringing many more travellers to explore the region in 2026.”

Tourism already contributes £3.8 billion a year to the Welsh economy, supporting thousands of jobs in hospitality and related industries.

Ministers say the cruise sector provides an additional boost by spreading visitors – and their spending – to coastal communities.

Success story

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, welcomed the increase in cruise ship visits as a major success story.

“This remarkable growth in cruise visits demonstrates our rising profile as a premier destination,” she said. “I’m delighted that our ports are welcoming increasing numbers of international visitors who bring vital investment to our local communities.

“Wales offers an extraordinary blend of landscapes, heritage and vibrant communities, all delivered with our renowned Welsh croeso. This growth trajectory positions us perfectly for an even brighter future for the cruise sector here.”