Wales set to ban greyhound racing

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

The Welsh Government has announced plans for Wales to become the first nation in the UK to ban greyhound racing.

Huw Irranca-Davies, the deputy first minister, told the Senedd that a ban will come into force as soon as practicably possible.

He said: “There will be work to do in ensuring the dogs, their owners, and those involved in the industry around the racetrack, can wind down from this activity while still protecting the welfare of dogs currently within the industry, the local community and the local economy.”

‘Right time’

In a statement on February 18, Mr Irranca-Davies pointed to cross-party support and a petition signed by more than 35,000 calling for a ban on greyhound racing.

Senedd members from across the political divide supported a ban during a debate last week. Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach is the last remaining track in Wales.

In December, New Zealand – where the industry is worth £73m a year and employs 1,000 people – announced plans for a ban due to injuries and the deaths of dogs.

Steps

Mr Irranca-Davies said: “We also note what is happening in other countries across the world who are taking steps to ban this activity.

“As a result, I believe that now is the right time to move to ban greyhound racing in Wales – we are proud to be the first nation in the UK to do this.”

Mr Irranca-Davies explained the next step will be setting up an implementation group to advise the Welsh Government on how a ban will come into force.

He told the Senedd: “I’m pleased to share with the Senedd that I have seen the strength of feeling on this and I have listened.”

‘Cruel’

Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust described the ban as a “significant step forward for animal welfare.”

He said: “Over the past six years, more than 2,700 dogs have lost their lives in the UK in the name of entertainment, with many more suffering serious or life-changing injuries. This is unacceptable, and we are pleased the Senedd is ready and willing to take decisive action to prevent further deaths and injuries.

“There are now just four other countries worldwide where this cruel so-called sport still persists. With Wales now committed to ending greyhound racing, it’s time England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland followed suit and put a stop to this inhumane form of entertainment once and for all.”

‘Legislative logjam’

The Conservatives’ Peter Fox said his party’s members would have a free vote on the issue, with his colleague Andrew RT Davies warning greyhound racing could go underground.

Mr Fox added that he would visit the greyhound track to take a balanced view on the plans but he added: “I think the evidence is very, very powerful.”

Llyr Gruffydd welcomed the announcement, pledging Plaid Cymru’s support and questioning if it will be possible to pass legislation due to a mounting logjam before the 2026 election.

He said: “But you did say you wanted it to happen ‘as soon as possible’ and therein lies the small print, I suppose, because the government does need to show diligence and an adherence to proper process otherwise you leave yourself open to challenge.”

Mr Gruffydd also stressed the need to consider the potential unintended consequences such as illicit, unregulated racing or dogs being raced across the border.

‘Leading the way’

Mr Irranca-Davies agreed about the need to avoid the risk of jeopardising animal welfare, saying a clearer timetable will be set out in the spring.

Labour’s Carolyn Thomas said: “There are well over 35,000 people who are pleased and relieved to hear this statement today, banning greyhound racing in Wales.”

Ms Thomas, who chairs the Senedd’s petitions committee and cross-party group on animal welfare, added: “I feel we’re really leading the way here…. This is a good day for thousands of animals in Wales and I’m so excited and so pleased to hear this.”

Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds, who has a rescue greyhound called Wanda, said: “I have to say, there are not many times where I stand up in the Siambr and I’m smiling.

“But this is one of those days. This is a landmark statement, it does very clearly demonstrate the commitment that Wales has to looking after our animals.”

‘Needless suffering’

Ms Dodds, whose first rescue greyhound called Arthur died in 2023, paid tribute to the “Cut the Chase” coalition of charities for their campaigning on the issue.

She told the Senedd: “I also want to pay tribute to all those greyhounds who’ve gone before and all those who will come after as well.”

The Mid and West Wales Senedd member said Arthur was traumatised by his experiences.

“I learned a lot from him,” she said. “He could sleep at 100 miles an hour but he was absolutely devastated by his experiences on the track.

“And we lost him three years later – far, far too early.”

Ms Dodds said: “Many of us have seen the trauma and the injuries … their suffering has been needless, their abuse has been unnecessary and their pain has been unavoidable.

“But, from today, we need to mark this in the sand and make sure that this stops.”

