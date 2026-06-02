Wales set to choose nation’s favourite butterfly as voting nears close

Nation.Cymru staff

Three species are neck and neck in Wales for the coveted title of Britain’s Favourite Butterfly.

Wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation is calling on the people of Wales to back their favourite butterfly as the race to crown the nation’s champion reaches its final stages.

Voting closes on Sunday 7 June, and with just a few days left to go it’s getting tight at the top, with the outcome far from decided.

The UK is home to 60 species of butterfly, but 80% have declined over the last 50 years as a result of habitat loss, land use change and climate breakdown. Butterfly Conservation hopes the campaign will encourage people of all ages to marvel at these incredible insects, reconnect with the natural world, and feel inspired to help protect it.

Recent scientific evidence shows that as little as 15 minutes spent watching butterflies can increase people’s feelings of connection to nature, and with that connection comes the motivation to protect it. In short, simply enjoying butterflies could play a vital role in nature’s recovery.

The dedicated Britain’s Favourite Butterfly voting website features fun facts about all 60 species and a ‘what’s your butterfly personality?’ quiz to help people choose their champion.

Where the Battle Stands: The Current Top Three in Wales

1. Peacock

Currently top of the leaderboard, the feisty Peacock is one of Britain’s most recognisable and best-loved garden visitors. Its dramatic, eye-catching eyespots – an extraordinary natural defence against predators – make it instantly recognisable and striking. It’s the showstopper of the British butterfly world that stops you in your tracks, and it seems (at the moment) Wales and the rest of Britain agrees. But can it hold on and go all the way?

2. Red Admiral

A butterfly of star quality, the Red Admiral’s striking jet-black wings, bold red bands and white spotted tips make it one of the most iconic species in the UK. A long-distance migrant, it travels all the way from North Africa to flutter around British gardens each year, although it is more and more often sticking around through the winter, a sure sign of our warming climate. Will Wales see Red when deciding its winner?

3. Orange-tip

Currently third on the leaderboard in Wales, the uplifting Orange-tip holds a very special place in British hearts as one of the first butterflies of spring. The male’s vivid tangerine wing tips are a joyful sign that warmer days have arrived and summer isn’t far away. Delicate in appearance, but with a fiercely loyal fan base, the bold and beautiful Orange-tip is very much in the running for the overall crown.

Kate Merry, Head of Engagement at Butterfly Conservation, said: “The response to Britain’s Favourite Butterfly has been absolutely wonderful, and we’re not surprised. It’s clear that people across Wales have incredibly strong feelings about the butterflies they love.

“What’s so exciting right now is just how close the vote is. Any one of these species could take the title, and with voting still open, the final result really is in the hands of the public. Whether your heart belongs to a garden favourite, or a rare and special species, please cast your vote, every single one counts and your butterfly needs you!”

Britain’s Favourite Butterfly is the first-ever public vote by wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation to find the nation’s most-loved butterfly species. Voting is open until Sunday 7 June, with the winner announced later in the month.

Voting closes Sunday 7 June. You can cast your vote here.